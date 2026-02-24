4 Best Steakhouses in America, According to a Steak Expert

A meat expert shares the steakhouses he trusts most.

From the sizzle of a hot grill to the rich aroma of perfectly aged beef, steak is an art — a delicate balance of seasoning, temperature, and timing that transforms a simple cut of meat into a culinary masterpiece. But not all steakhouses are created equal, and finding a place that consistently delivers flawless flavor and texture can be a challenge. To separate the exceptional from the ordinary, Eat That, Not That! asked Brad Johnson, CEO of Verde Farms, which is the leading U.S. provider of USDA-certified organic, 100% grass-fed, and 100% free-range beef, to share his favorite steakhouses. Here are his top four.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Steakhouse

Every steakhouse has a unique element that draws diners in and keeps them coming back. Johnson looks for these key factors. “I prefer traditional steakhouses that know who they are and don’t try to be everything to everybody or chase every trend,” he says.” I appreciate perfectly executed classic dishes and knowledgeable staff – both in the kitchen and on the floor.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

With locations in major cities nationwide, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle has become a recognizable brand among people seeking a reliable upscale steakhouse. Its menu focuses on cuts and preparations sought by steak enthusiasts. “This is my favorite chain,” Johnson shares. “It has a traditional feel, high-quality meat and a relaxed dining pace.”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille delivers a classic fine‑dining steakhouse experience with exceptional service, high‑quality food, and an atmosphere that feels special — perfect for celebrations, business dinners, or any night you want something more elevated than typical casual dining. Johnson recommends the steakhouse because it’s “known for its excellent dry-aging program and terrific staff.”

Peter Luger

Peter Luger has been around since 1887 and is a New York City institution. It’s one of America’s most iconic steakhouses and is famous for its dry‑aged porterhouses. Peter Luget is a spot where tradition, quality and simplicity come together to create an unforgettable dining experience. “If you’re in New York, the tradition and quality are hard to beat,” Johnson says.

Kreis’ Steakhouse

Kreis’ Steakhouse in St. Louis is beloved for its well‑executed steaks, classics in a warm, traditional setting — with a reputation built over generations and a menu that keeps diners coming back. For those who love prime rib, Johnson says Kreis’ Steakhouse “serves some of the best you can get.”