7 Chain Restaurants With Steak Under $25

These chain restaurants serve steak dinners under $25.
February 20, 2026

You can easily spend hundreds of dollars on a steak at fine dining steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, Ruth’s Chris, and The Capital Grille. However, you can also enjoy a delicious steak dinner with all the fixings at more affordable chains for under $25. Whether you are craving a simple sirloin or a fork-tender filet mignon, there is a local steakhouse that has you covered. Here are 7 chain restaurants with steak under $25.

Texas Roadhouse


Texas Roadhouse is a value-driven steakhouse serving big-flavor steaks at unbeatable prices. One of the best deals on the menu is the 6-ounce hand-cut sirloin meal for $17.99, which comes with a steak and two sides. Or, you can get an 8-ounce for $20.99 or the 11-ounce for $24.99. Also under $25 is the 8-ounce New York Strip, a “thick-cut” 8-ounce steak that diners maintain is delicious.

Outback Steakhouse


Outback has a few affordable opinions. For $17.99, get the Outback Center Cut Sirloin. The 6-ounce, “Center-cut for tenderness. Lean, hearty and full of flavor,” is “seasoned and seared” and served with two freshly made sides. The 13-ounce Ribeye, “extra marbled for maximum tenderness,” is $24.49. “It was so tender and wonderful. The flavor was amazing,” one Facebooker writes about the steak.

LongHorn Steakhouse


LongHorn Steakhouse is my go-to spot for affordable steak. The cheapest option is the 8-oz. Renegade Sirloin meal for $19.29, featuring a lean, hearty center-cut top sirloin seasoned with the signature Prairie Dust and grilled to perfection. Flo’s Filet, a 6- or 9-ounce serving of filet mignon, is my go-to order. Again, this isn’t the best filet I’ve ever had, but it’s honestly better than many far more expensive steaks I’ve had. The smaller size is under $22 and includes two sides, making it the most affordable option while still being delicious.

Logan’s Roadhouse


Logan’s Roadhouse has a few affordable options on the menu. However, if you are craving steak, the only under-$25 option is the 6-oz. Top Sirloin meal: a flaming-hot, tasty piece of meat with two sides.

Black Angus Steakhouse

At Black Angus, there are also a few stellar steak deals. However, the only under $25 options are the 6 oz. Top Sirloin meal for $19.99, which includes two classic sides, or the 8-ounce for $24.99.

Sizzler

Sizzler is a great place to dine for under $25 a person. Choose from the 8-ounce Tri-Tip for $18.99, a 6-ounce for $16.79, or the Steak & Jumbo Crispy Shrimp combo for $19.69, which includes 6 jumbo crispy shrimp, a 6-ounce hand-cut tri-tip sirloin, and a choice of side.

Waffle House

Craving a steak in the middle of the night or early in the morning? The 24-hour breakfast joint’s Delmonico steak is available all day. There is a breakfast version, the Delmonico Steak and Eggs, for $15.65, and a dinner version, the Delmonico Steak Dinner, for $14.65, both focusing on a ribeye steak cooked to your liking.

