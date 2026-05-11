These steakhouses serve juicy, richly marbled bone-in ribeyes worth ordering.

There is nothing quite like a bone-in ribeye. While some people prefer a boneless steak, true meat lovers understand that keeping a bone-in during cooking ensures a juicier finish. There are a handful of steakhouses where you can enjoy a bone-in ribeye, and guess what? Some of them will even cut the steak for you prior to serving, so you don’t have to. Where can you get the most delicious bone-in steaks? Here are the 5 best steakhouses serving the absolute best bone-in ribeye.

LongHorn Steakhouse

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LongHorn offers the Outlaw Ribeye, a “big 20 oz. steak” that “doesn’t follow the rules,” the steakhouse maintains. “Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite.” Diners agree. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at longhorn is very good!” another says. The loaded baked potato is also a hit. “Tried the baked potato at Longhorn Steakhouse. They gave me the bacon sour cream, and cheese on the side. You can see no lack of salt,” a Facebooker said. According to Redditors, the salt is what makes it. “It’s kosher salt and margarine,” one reveals.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

The Del Frisco’s Double Eagle 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $95 is a signature USDA Prime steak known for its rich marbling, buttery texture, and robust flavor. It is heaven on earth and such a bougie order, indulgent to say the least. It is literally like butter, and you don’t have to eat too much to fill you up. The server will even slice it for you.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse’s 22-ounce bone-in ribeye is a massive, delicious steak with heavy marbling, and diners are obsessed with it. If ordering for the table, consider the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye, an indulgent and delicious steak for two. Again, the prices are high, but you are also paying for the experience.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

While there are tons of amazing options at Ruth’s Chris, the 26-ounce USDA Prime Cowboy Ribeye is a must-order, served on a 500°F sizzling plate. The bone-in cut is “well-marbled, thick & juicy,” and diners maintain it is one of the best options at the bougie steakhouse.

Texas Roadhouse

The Bone-In Ribeye at Texas Roadhouse is a crowd pleaser, cooked to your preference and served with a choice of two sides. “I almost always order the ribeye, and it’s never disappointed,” one said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another.