The #1 Dish to Order at Cracker Barrel, According to Regulars

Cracker Barrel regulars reveal their favorite dishes, from meatloaf to Chicken & Dumplins.

I recently dined at my local Cracker Barrel with the family. It had been years since I stepped into the homey, southern-themed chain, and I’m not sure why I waited so long. Everything on the table, from the basket of biscuits and corn muffins to our entrees, was devoured, and there were zero complaints. If you are planning a visit to the restaurant but aren’t sure what to order, take it from regulars. Here is the #1 dish to order at Cracker Barrel (and the other top items) according to regulars.

Pancakes

The pancakes, available all day long, are a favorite at Cracker Barrel. “Their pancakes give me a sense of sentimental nostalgia about my grandmother and it’s the best comfort food when I don’t want a lot to eat,” one diner says. “Best looking pancakes ive ever seen,” another added.

Country Fried Steak with Green Beans

The country fried steak is another wildly popular item, and make sure to get green beans, “slow simmered with a hint of pork seasoning,” on the side. “The greenbeans are just soo good,” writes a diner. ” I also love a good country fried steak.”

All the Hashbrown Casseroles

You can’t go wrong with the Hashbrown Casserole, including the Shepherd’s Pie. “It’s just the pot roast with some stuff added!” someone said. “I had that recently and was surprised when I saw the meat in it was large chunks. Definitely not what I expected,” one added.

Pot Roast

You also can’t go wrong with Pot Roast. I ordered it on my recent visit and can confirm that the meat was tasty and tender. The meal consists of slow-braised rib roast with carrots, onions, celery and homestyle beef gravy and is served with a choice of two Country Sides and Buttermilk biscuits. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one regular said. “I agree,” added another.

Meatloaf

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Many diners, including my boyfriend, love the “special recipe Meatloaf” at Cracker Barrel, made with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, and served with hand-rolled Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins. “Ordered that the one time I went to Cracker Barrel. (I was passing through on my way back up north) and loved it,” one Redditor shared.

Turkey & Dressing

I tried to order the Thursday Thanksgiving-inspired special when I went, but it was already sold out. “Turkey & Dressing smothered in turkey gravy plus choice of two Country Sides,” is so popular that many make the evening a weekly ritual. “My absolute favorite is the turkey&dressing dinner on Thursdays!! The homestyle chicken is always really good,” one Redditor says.

Chicken & Dumplins

Perhaps the most iconic meal at Cracker Barrel is the Chicken & Dumplins, which are difficult to find at other restaurants. “Slow simmered right in our kitchen. Served with your choice of 2 or 3 Country Sides and hand-rolled Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins,” reads the menu. “As a server, I ring in the chicken and dumplings quite a few times a shift,” one employee confirmed.