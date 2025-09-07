7 Best Cracker Barrel Menu Items This Month, According to Diners

It’s been a tumultuous time for Cracker Barrel fans following the brouhaha about the brand’s iconic logo, but thankfully the restaurant is focusing on the food again, including new menu items designed to win back disappointed customers. The chain offers classic comfort meals at a reasonable price point, and fans are hoping the brand will continue to pay attention not only to what the customers want but improving the quality of the food. So what are customers actually happy about right now? Here are seven of the best Cracker Barrel menu items according to diners.

Uncle Herschel’s Favorite

Uncle Herschel’s Favorite is back on the Cracker Barrel menu for fall: Guests can enjoy two farm fresh eggs and their choice of breakfast meat and two sides, plus biscuits and gravy. “Uncle Herschel’s only came with one meat but it was a good portion, and one of the choices was catfish, which is pretty unique. I’m glad it’s back!” one fan said.

Grilled Catfish

The Uncle Herschel’s Favorite has the option of fried or Grilled Catfish as a side, something customers rave about. “This one’s risky cause not everyone will love it, but my personal fave is the grilled catfish, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, and hash brown casserole, and ask for sourdough grilled. I take the tartar sauce and some of the mash, put it on the slice of sourdough and put a filet right on top,” one creative customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Grandpa’s Country Fried Breakfast

The Grandpa’s Country Fried Breakfast is another solid option, guests say. “My favorite is the grandpa platter with fried steak,” one customer wrote via Google reviews. “Which comes with two eggs, fried apples, and a load of biscuits. We also tried the grandma sampler, comes with eggs, bacon, sausage and bacon. Side of fried apples and pancakes. Plenty of food for everyone.”

Chicken & Dumplins

Cracker Barrel employees say the Chicken & Dumplins meal is wildly popular with customers (although it looks like it’s not available in single servings anymore). “As a server, I ring in the chicken and dumplings quite a few times a shift,” one Redditor revealed.

Biscuit Benny

The Biscuit Benny is a huge hit with customers, who love the classic Buttermilk Biscuits cut in half and topped with their choice of meat like bacon. “I had an amazing experience at Cracker Barrel! I ordered the Beni Biscuits and paired it with a Bloody Mary, and it was absolutely delicious,” one guest said. “The biscuits were so fluffy and savory, and the Bloody Mary was perfectly balanced with just the right kick.

French Toast

Cracker Barrel’s Fresh Berry French Toast Bake is delicious, guests say. “I got 2 of the $6 take home meals. The Blueberry Breakfast French Toast was amazing. I would recommend that to any that like good food!!!” one very happy customer said.

Crispy Tender Dippers

Customers are loving the Crispy Tender Dippers. “Food was absolutely perfect. We had chicken dippers along with fries, beans, mac’n’cheese, the campfire beef and the bbq burger. Everything was on point,” one guest raved.