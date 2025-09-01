7 New Cracker Barrel Menu Items Launch Amid Logo Backlash

After facing major backlash due to a rebrand that included a logo refresh, dropping the “Uncle Herschel” character for a more simplified logo, Cracker Barrel announced this week it is scrapping the new one, and bringing back the old. “We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain,” the company said in a statement. “At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon.” If you plan to dine at Cracker Barrel, there are many new menu options this fall. Here are 7 new Cracker Barrel menu items launching amid the logo backlash.

Breakfast: Uncle Herschel’s Favorite

Uncle Herschel’s Favorite is “back by popular demand” on the breakfast menu. This “beloved, fan-favorite” includes two eggs cooked to order with your choice of Sugar Cured Ham, Country Ham, Fried Catfish Fillet, Crispy Tender Dippers or – “for the first time ever” – a premium New York Strip Steak, served with Hashbrown Casserole or Fried Apples, Buttermilk Biscuits, Sawmill Gravy and Grits.

Breakfast: Butter Pecan French Toast Bake

Craving something sweet for breakfast? Order the Butter Pecan French Toast Bake. It features “thick-cut country bread is soaked in vanilla custard, topped with cheesecake filling, baked ’til golden, and topped with butter pecan syrup and praline pecan streusel, with your choice of bacon or sausage.”

Breakfast: Sausage or Bacon & Egg Hashbrown Casserole

There are two new Hashbrown Casserole options. The Sausage & Egg Hashbrown Casserole features a double portion of the chain’s signature Hashbrown Casserole, layered with Colby cheese, served over Sawmill Gravy with scrambled eggs and a flavorful blend of crumbled smoked sausage, onions, red peppers, and green chiles, topped with crispy fried onions, diced tomatoes, and green onions, with a side of Buttermilk Biscuits.” The Bacon & Egg Hashbrown Casserole includes “scratch-made Hashbrown Casserole hot off the grill is layered with pieces of crispy bacon, farm-fresh scrambled eggs, melted Colby cheese, fried onions, diced tomatoes, and green onions, with Buttermilk Biscuits on the side.”

Dinner: Herb Roasted Chicken

If you feel like chicken, don’t sleep on the Herb Roasted Chicken. “A half chicken, seasoned and slow-roasted in the oven until golden, crispy perfection and topped with a savory herb butter sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, choice of classic side, and Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins,” says Cracker Barrel.

Dinner: Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd’s Pie

Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd’s Pie features “slow-braised pot roast and gravy with carrots, peas, onions, celery, and mashed potatoes, topped with a crispy griddled Hashbrown Casserole crust, sour cream, diced tomatoes, and green onions, and hand-rolled Buttermilk Biscuits on the side.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dinner: Slow-Braised Pot Roast

If you are craving pot roast, order the favorite Slow-Braised Pot Roast, which Cracker Barrel claims is a “family classic” featuring slow-roasted rib roast, carrots, onions, and celery in a savory, homestyle gravy with mashed potatoes, choice of classic side, and Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins.

Dessert: Butter Pecan Sticky Buns

Don’t forget to leave room for dessert. There are a few new options, including Butter Pecan Sticky Buns, “warm, tender sweet dough in our butter pecan sauce and baked with a gooey praline pecan topping.”