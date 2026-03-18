7 Best Crispy Chicken Sandwiches at Sit-Down Chain Restaurants

From Yardbird to Chili's, these sit-down restaurants serve the best crispy chicken sandwiches.

The humble chicken sandwich is experiencing a wave of popularity that shows absolutely no sign of slowing down any time soon. While burgers remain beloved amongst U.S. consumers, restaurants are leaning into the chicken craze by releasing new and exciting menu items in response to the insatiable demand for varieties including spicy, sweet, savory, Korean-style, hot, you name it… the list is endless. Essentially a fried chicken fillet tucked into a soft bun with additions like sauce, cheese and veggies, the chicken should be crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Here are seven of the best chicken sandwiches at sit-down restaurants right now.

Yardbird Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Yardbird has a delicious Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich Carolina Reaper Rub sandwich on its weekday lunch menu, made with Spicy Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato, and served with House Fries. There’s also a Chicken & Waffles plate on the brunch menu with Chilled Spiced Watermelon, Sharp Cheddar Waffle, Honey Hot Sauce, Bourbon Maple Syrup. Side note, the burger at Yardbird is one of the best I’ve ever had.

Red Robin Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Red Robin has several chicken sandwiches on the menu, like the Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich which is made with Mike’s Hot Honey®, green chili aioli, fresh jalapeño and shredded cabbage on a brioche bun. The Classic Crispy is also an excellent choice, with pickles, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun. Both come with the choice of one side.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich

BJ’s Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich is a popular option with just the right amount of heat. “On a toasted artisan brioche bun we pile crispy fried chicken, spicy sriracha slaw, crispy dill pickles and zesty chipotle aioli for a flavor explosion your mouth will love,” the restaurant says. “Complemented by a side of sriracha and creamy sriracha aioli as well as hot, crispy fries and a side of BJ’s signature coleslaw, BJ’s Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich is the ideal choice for lunch, dinner, or a late night snack.”

Applebee’s Bacon Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Applebee’s Bacon Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich is made from crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast topped with two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and a house-made ranch drizzle, served on a Brioche bun with pickles and shredded lettuce. Served with classic fries, this is a delicious meal that will hit the spot.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Culver’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich is made with juicy, 100% whole white meat chicken breast coated in Southern-style breading with hints of onion, garlic and black pepper. The sandwich is served with crispy lettuce, ripe tomato, creamy mayo and fresh dill pickles on toasted & buttered brioche bun. The Spicy Chicken Sandwich is also outstanding, made from a chicken breast coated in a three-pepper blend of spices.

Chili’s Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich at Chili’s is made with hand-breaded crispy chicken, mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun. Extra hungry? Go for the ​​Deluxe Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which contains the crispy fillet plus two slices of crispy bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, also on a brioche bun. The Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich is perfect for those who want a touch of heat.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings has some fantastic chicken sandwiches on the menu, like the Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich: Crispy chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, chipotle bbq dry rub, chile-lime slaw, pickled hot peppers, and bacon aioli, on a challah bun. The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is available in crispy, spicy, or grilled chicken breast, with medium Buffalo Sauce, ranch, shredded lettuce, and tomato also on a challah bun.