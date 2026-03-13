6 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Crispy Chicken Sandwiches Than Any Other Chain

Discover the 6 biggest chain restaurant crispy chicken sandwiches to satisfy your cravings.

Chicken sandwiches are a classic meal option. There is something so perfect about the simplicity of a seasoned, breaded breast of chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles, a slather of mayo or a special sauce, and pickles, sandwiched between two buns. It just hits the right notes. If you are hungrier than usual, there are a handful of chains where you can enjoy a bigger, more filling version of a fried chicken sandwich. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the biggest crispy chicken sandwiches.

Jollibee Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

The Jollibee Deluxe Chicken Sandwich features a large, crispy, juicy hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, topped with fresh-sliced tomato and crisp lettuce, and served on a toasted brioche bun. “I just tried Jollibee since they opened a site in Philadelphia. Chicken was tender and juicy. Not oversalted, some say it is bland but I enjoyed it and came with a side of gravy. Also the peach mango pie is excellent,” one writes. “It’s fantastic. No joke. I’m very glad I don’t live near one. I would gain enough weight be able to eat at Heart Attack Grill for free,” writes another.

Popeyes Classic Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes’ Classic Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Chicken Sandwich are undeniable classics, but make sure to get it right out of the fryer. “When it’s fresh, it’s better than Chick-fil-A,” one Redditor said. “I like the Popeyes sandwich better when they nail it,” another adds. “When it’s made properly and fresh it blows every other chicken sandwich away,” a third agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bojangles Bo’s Chicken Sandwich

Bojangles’ Bo’s Chicken Sandwich is coated in a cajun seasoning that is perfectly tasty with just enough crunch. “We just got a bojangles in town and the chicken sandwich is on this level,” one person says. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes another Redditor.

Culver’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Culver’s chicken sandwiches, made with premium chicken breast, are one of the more underrated items on the menu. “Culver’s is up there,” one person commented. The large, whole white-meat chicken breast is coated in Southern-style breading seasoned with garlic, onion, and a dash of cayenne. Then, it comes inside a toasted Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Our reviewer attests that it delivers “a nice crisp” and also “juiciness.”

Shake Shack Chicken Shack

The Chicken Shack is in a league of its own at Shake Shack. The sandwich features a crispy, super-juicy white-meat chicken breast topped with lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun. It is simple perfection.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s makes its chicken sandwiches with three of its trademark ultra-juicy chicken fingers. They are topped with their signature Cane’s sauce and lettuce on a toasted bun.