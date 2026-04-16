We found the five chain restaurants serving the crispiest battered fish across America.

Like a delicious chicken cutlet, a crispy, battered piece of fried fish is the ultimate indulgence. Whether you eat it alongside fries or hush puppies or sandwiched between a toasted, carby bun, fried fish can be the ultimate treat. Luckily, there are a handful of chain restaurants serving delicious options. Where should you feast on fried fish? Here are 5 chain restaurants serving the crispiest battered fish in America.

Culver’s

Culver’s is most famous for its ButterBurger. However, if you are craving a fresh catch, the Midwest chain is the place to be. Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is one of the best fish sandwiches in fast food land. The fish they use is caught in the North Atlantic, hand-cut, battered, and cooked to order, then topped with a Culver’s family recipe tartar, crisp lettuce, and Wisconsin Cheddar and served on a lightly buttered, toasted hoagie roll.

Dairy Queen

The ice cream may not be “real” at Dairy Queen, but at least the fish is! The Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich is fresh and delicious. “Always quite the catch, the Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich features crispy wild-caught Alaskan pollock that is lightly coated to deliver a pleasingly crunchy outside with a tender inside,” the company says on their website. “Along with the crispy Alaskan Pollock, the Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich features fresh lettuce and tangy tartar sauce on a toasted bun. This is a catch that’s sure to hook any fish sandwich connoisseur.”

Popeye’s

Popeye’s Flounder Fish Sandwich is made with “responsibly sourced, wild-caught fish,” the chain told TODAY, made with real whole fish. “Our sourcing follows NOAA standards and goes through regulations to ensure we maintain the species. The population levels of our fish are above normal, and we don’t anticipate running into any inventory issues.”

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

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Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Cornmeal White Fish is a hand-breaded, lightly fried whitefish dish served with tartar sauce, two sides, and hushpuppies. “Hubby and I had lunch at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen today,” one Facebooker says. “Huge portion of fish, lightly breaded and delicious.”

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s hand-battered fillets are legendary, sparking serious nostalgia for some people. “Long John Silver’s Batter Recipe brings back memories of my childhood, especially when my dad would take us out for fish and chips—crispy, flavorful, and absolutely addictive!” one Facebooker writes. “One of my favorite guilty pleasures,” another says. “The fish was nice and crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside,” another Redditor reveals.