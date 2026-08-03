5 Best Deli Counter Cheeses, According to Shoppers

These deli counter cheeses stand out for flavor, texture, and sandwich-making power.

To make a delicious sandwich, you need high-quality meat, delicious bread, and fresh veggies. But also, don’t make cheese an afterthought. The wrong cheese can ruin a sandwich. Luckily, you can buy some seriously delicious deli cheese at your local grocery store. What brands slice the most delicious cheeses? Here are 5 deli counter cheeses, according to shoppers.

Boar’s Head

Boar’s Head doesn’t just make high-quality deli meats. They also make premium sliced cheeses. “The best cheeses in my opinion are: Havarti Dill > Picante Provolone > Fontina > Horseradish Cheddar > Havarti Cream > Black Wax Yellow Cheddar > Caramelized Onion Jack,” a Redditor says.

Tillamook

Tillamook’s rich, creamy Oregon cheeses are almost as famous as the creamery’s ice cream. “When it comes to cheese, I’m a fan of Tillamook,” says a Redditor. “Try the extra sharp white cheddar (in the black package). For grocery store cheese it’s really good!”

Land O’Lakes

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Land O’Lakes ultra smooth American cheese is a classic. “If you’re in the US, try American Cheese from the deli counter. It usually comes in white or yellow, but they’re the same thing. Land O lakes makes an excellent one and it’s often pretty cheap,” says a Redditor.

Dietz & Watson

Dietz & Watson is another artisan deli brand that is just as reliable for cheese as it is for meat. Two of the most popular varieties are the Creamy White American, with a smooth texture, rich taste, and exceptional melting for hot sandwiches, and the Imported Swiss, which features classic eye formation, a mild taste, and a pleasant, nutty finish.

.

Cooper Sharp

If you want an iconic creamy deli white cheese, order Cooper Sharp at your deli counter. Shoppers are obsessed with the perfect cheddar. “Cooper Sharp is great and melty,” a Redditor says. “This is my choice too!” another adds.