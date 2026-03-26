6 Best Deli Meats in Grocery Stores, According to Chefs

Culinary pros name the six best deli meats to buy at the grocery store.

The deli section is one of the most popular spots in the grocery store. Whether you’re building the perfect sandwich or grabbing something quick for lunch, it’s an easy go-to. But with so many options behind the counter, it can be hard to know what’s really worth it. To help narrow down the choices, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs for their top six picks. According to culinary pros, these are the deli meats worthy of putting in your cart.

Boar’s Head

Boar’s Head has built a reputation for quality and flavor over decades, and it’s a brand that gets a chef’s stamp of approval.”I like it because it doesn’t matter which grocer you purchase it at, you will always get the same quality product,” says Chef Andres Kaifer of Customshop and Emmy Lou’s in Charlotte, NC. For Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer with Droolrecipes.com, there are two types of Boar Head deli meat she recommends: Ovengold Turkey and Genoa Salami. The Ovengold Turkey has a smooth texture without being “rubbery” she says. “It has a clean roasted flavor that works in everything from sandwiches to a quick chef’s salad,” Chef Melanie adds, “It slices thin without tearing, which sounds small but makes a real difference when you’re layering a panini.” The Genoa Salami is another favorite. “The pepper and garlic balance is perfect, and the quality is reliable no matter which grocery store I grab it from,” Chef Melanie explains.”It’s my go-to when I need salami for a muffuletta or a quick pasta salad.” Home chefs swear by the brand, too. “Despite the listeria scares from a few years ago, I’ve always found Boar’s Head to be an above-average deli meat and the one I gravitate towards,” notes Lisa Lotts, home chef, recipe developer, owner and publisher of Garlic and Zest.”The flavors are solid, and I love the variety. The look and texture are good without being rubbery or too watery. It’s a higher-priced option, but it makes a meaty sandwich and sub. Bonus, Boar’s Head sliced cheeses take any ‘wich to the next level.”

Columbus Italian Dry Salame

Columbus Italian Dry Salame combines authentic flavor, artisanal quality, and versatility, making it stand out on both grocery shelves and charcuterie boards. “This is what I reach for when I’m building an antipasto board,” says Chef Melanie. “The fat-to-lean ratio is spot on — it has that authentic Italian salumi flavor without being greasy. I’ve served it next to imported salami and guests can’t tell the difference.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dietz & Watson Black Forest Ham

Dietz & Watson Black Forest Ham hits a sweet spot between traditional flavor and cleaner ingredients that many shoppers care about. According to Chef Melanie, it has a “rich, smoky flavor that doesn’t taste artificial.” She explains, “It holds up in cooked dishes too — I use it in my ham and gruyère crêpes, and it caramelizes beautifully without releasing too much water.”

Applegate Naturals Roast Beef

Applegate Naturals Roast Beef delivers an unforgettable beef flavor and everyday versatility that many consumers find hard to beat in the deli aisle. It’s one of Chef Melanie’s go-tos because of the “cleaner ingredients.” She says, “It actually tastes like beef, not the salty mystery meat you get from cheaper brands. I use it for French dip sandwiches and it stands up to the au jus without falling apart.”

Hillshire Farm

Hillshire Farm is a brand that’s consistent, accessible, familiar, and affordable—qualities that matter most for everyday eating. “Silly, but I appreciate the packaging – it’s easy to get into and reseal, instead of those zip-top packages, which always seem to fail,” says Lotts. “Additionally, the lunchmeat itself is neither too thin nor too thick, though the slices are larger than those of other packaged cold cuts, which is great for folding over on itself for a thicker, meatier-looking sandwich.” She adds, “The flavor is balanced with a light salt and smoke flavor in the turkey and ham. It’s a solid option. I use it in my “Knife and Fork Grilled Cheese” recipe.”

Citterio Parma Ham

Citterio Parma ham delivers what many consider the gold standard of deli meat: simple ingredients, authentic Italian tradition and a delicate, craveable flavor. “It’s sliced paper-thin (so thin, it comes separated by sheets of plastic), buttery, and you don’t need a lot to bring a punch of true Italian flavor,” says Lotts. “Citterio has other ham varieties as well that are also very good for lunch.”