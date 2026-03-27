6 Best Desserts From Popular Chains, According to Chefs

Chefs share their favorite decadent desserts from chain restaurant menus.

Chain restaurants may be known for craveable appetizers and entrées, but don’t overlook the dessert menu. From gooey chocolate creations to over-the-top carrot cakes, some chains are serving sweet treats that rival high-end bakeries. To find the best of the best, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite desserts from chains.

Red Lobster’s Chocolate Wave

Red Lobster is making a major comeback. After facing significant financial struggles, the company is finding its footing again—and fans couldn’t be more excited. The renewed buzz isn’t just coming from loyal customers, either. Red Lobster is also earning praise from culinary pros, including top chocolatiers, for its standout menu items like the Chocolate Wave dessert, which Christian Paul Headley, Chocolatier & Founder of Christian Paul Chocolatier, is obsessed with. “The first time I tried this dessert was with my family, I was about 7 or 8 years old and my parents ordered the chocolate wave cake for me,” he explains. “I remember the server bringing out this huge piece of chocolate cake layered with chocolate icing and covered in mini chocolate chips. It was rich, decadent and fluffy all at the same time.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ocean Prime’s Ten Layer Carrot Cake

For an upscale dining experience, Ocean Prime always delivers. The chain combines steakhouse luxury, seafood quality and consistent service—making it a go-to for nights when you want something a little more elevated. For a showstopping dessert, the Ten Layer Carrot Cake is Instagram-worthy and delicious. “It’s perfectly spiced, full of the creamiest icing layers, yes, ten layers,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “Eating this cake feels special in itself,” he says.

Maggiano’s Little Italy’s Tiramisu

For classic, comforting Italian-American food in a polished, yet relaxed setting, Maggiano’s Little Italy is the place to go. According to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, the tiramisu is a must-try. “Tiramisu should be light, creamy, and balanced between espresso and cocoa, and Maggiano’s version hits those notes beautifully,” he explains. “It’s the perfect finish to a big Italian meal without feeling too heavy.”

The Cheesecake Factory’s Cheesecakes

The Cheesecake Factory is an obvious choice, but for a good reason. The chain has a nice variety of options that wow!”Their cheesecakes have a great creamy texture, and with so many options (over thirty) like the classic New York-style and the rich Oreo Dream Extreme, there’s a flavor for everyone,” says Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals. “Each slice is a decadent experience with perfectly crisp crusts and smooth fillings.”

Fogo de Chão’s Cheesecake Brûlée

With its all-you-can-eat model, it’s hard to save room for dessert at Fogo de Chão, but the Cheesecake Brûlée is worth it. “If you want to end your dinner on a sweet note, go for the cheesecake brulee…. You’ll be glad you did,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

Yard House’s Bread Pudding

Known for its expansive menu and great beer selection, Yard House is a place to go for happy hour, a good casual meal and dessert. The Bread Pudding with Crème Anglaise is amazing, according to Dennis Littley, chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Yard House’s version is special because of the vanilla bean and caramel sauces topped with vanilla ice cream and powdered sugar that’s worth its 810 calories,” he says. “The texture is soft but structured, so each bite feels indulgent yet balanced.”