Shoppers are raving about seven new Costco desserts landing now just in time for holiday indulging.

Costco is gearing up for the holidays in a major way. In addition to filling the aisles of the store with holiday gifts, entertaining must-haves, and impressive Christmas decorations, there are so many fantastic foods, including sweet treats. Influencers can’t stop sharing about all the new dessert options in the bakery and the aisles of the store. Here are the 7 best desserts at Costco arriving this week.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge

What’s In Your Cart shared about the new Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge in the bakery. “​​Does anybody else want the peanut butter chocolate cream pie back?? That is my favorite Costco bakery item! This new @costco bakery peanut butter chocolate fudge is pretty good! It’s more peanut buttery than fudge. It’s very sweet but will be so good with a glass of milk! It kind of tastes like eating a Reese’s peanut butter cup! Definitely better than the triple chocolate loaf!” they wrote.

Triple Chocolate Loaf

Costco Buys shared about the new Triple Chocolate Loaf, “and it looks unreal… rich chocolate loaf topped with chocolate curls and finished with a glossy chocolate icing. Perfect for slicing up after dinner or serving at holiday gatherings! $10.99,” they said.

Krispy Kreme Donuts

Costco Guide shared about the Krispy Kreme donut box. “Who likes Krispy Kreme glazed donuts? You can get them at Costco in this 15-pack,” they wrote.

Strawberry Cheesecake

Costco New Deals shared about a new cheesecake. “I spotted a new Strawberry Cheesecake made with sweet graham cracker a sour cream layer and strawberries topping at Costco (move over Cheesecake Factory) perfect for any holiday dessert table! Let me know if I should make a bakery finds holiday edition there’s so much new in the bakery,” they wrote.

A Holiday Cookie Tray

Costco New Deals shared about the new cookie tray. “Looking for what to bring to your next holiday gathering? Costco has you covered with their holiday cookie tray it has everything from chocolate , toffee, red velvet , coconut and butter pecan!! 60 cookies for $24.99,” they said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Organic Ube Coconut Rolls

Costco Buys shared about the Organic Ube Coconut Rolls. “Light, crispy, and naturally sweet with that pretty purple ube flavor… these disappear fast 😋 $9.49,” they wrote.

Cinnamon Rolls

Costco Buys shared about one of my favorite sweet treats. “Gooey Cinnamon Rolls are BACK at Costco and they smell like fresh bakery heaven!! Soft, warm, loaded with icing… these are honestly dangerous to have in the house 😅 $12.99,” they wrote.