7 Best Dinner Foods for Losing Weight and Gaining Muscle

A sports dietitian shares the best dinner foods to support fat loss and muscle growth.

Do you want to lose weight, but aren’t sure what to eat at night? We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, about the best dinner foods for losing weight and building muscle. “If your goal is to lose body fat and build muscle, dinner should include lean protein, fiber-rich carbs, and healthy fats,” she says. “That combination keeps you full, stabilizes blood sugar, and supports muscle repair overnight. You don’t need complicated meals, just be smart about what goes into the meal.” Here is what she recommends.

Salmon

The first dinner food she recommends is a nutrient-dense fish. “Salmon is one of the best dinner proteins because it’s rich in omega-3s, which reduce inflammation and support muscle recovery. It’s also incredibly satisfying, which helps with appetite control,” says Collingwood.

Chicken Breast or Chicken Thighs

Next up, boneless skinless chicken breast or thighs. “Chicken is a lean, high-quality protein that provides the amino acids your muscles need to repair and grow,” says Collingwood. “Pair it with veggies and a whole grain, and you’ve got a perfect, balanced plate.”

Lentils

If you want to eat a legume that will keep you full, grab some lentils. “Lentils are a plant-based powerhouse! I love them because they offer protein, fiber, and slow-digesting carbohydrates. This combo keeps you full and supports steady energy, which is key when managing weight,” says Collingwood.

Lean Ground Turkey

Lean ground turkey is another essential dinner food for weight loss. “Lean ground turkey is versatile and high in protein. It’s great for quick weeknight meals like stirfry, tacos, or bowls, and it supports muscle building while keeping calories in check,” says Collingwood.

Quinoa

A great grain for weight loss? Quinoa. “Quinoa is one of the few plant foods that contains all nine essential amino acids. It’s packed with fiber and minerals and works well as a dinner base when you want to feel satisfied without overeating,” says Collingwood.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Non-Starchy Vegetables

Load your plate with non-starchy veggies, including broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and zucchini. “Non-starchy vegetables are a no-brainer because they add volume and fiber without many calories. When your plate is half veggies, you naturally reduce calorie intake while still feeling full. They’re also packed with antioxidants that help recovery,” says Collingwood.

Sweet Potatoes

The final item to add to your plate? Sweet potatoes. “Sweet potatoes provide complex carbs that refill muscle glycogen, making them ideal for active people. They’re nutrient-dense, high in fiber, and pair perfectly with lean protein for a well-balanced dinner,” says Collingwood.

Make Sure to Have a Protein, Fiber, and Nutrient-Dense Carbs

The bottom line? “Weight loss and muscle gain aren’t about eating less, it’s about eating smart. Build your dinner around protein, fiber, and nutrient-dense carbs, and you’ll support your metabolism, recovery, and appetite all at the same time,” Collingwood concludes.