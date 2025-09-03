Most people who shop at Aldi do so because the store offers serious value. Not only are its prices much lower than traditional stores, but many of the products are secretly gourmet. This week, Aldi lowered the already unbeatable prices on many items, including everyday items like Greek yogurt and hot dogs, to gourmet salmon. Here are 7 Aldi items with price drops this week.

Wild Caught Salmon

Many different types of salmon have been marked down recently, including Wild wild-caught sockeye Salmon. A one-pound package is $12.49 of the “fresh, never frozen” sockeye salmon portion that is “flaky and tender” and perfect for searing on your stovetop.

Non-Fat Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is always recommended by nutritionists as a great protein source, especially if you are trying to lose weight. Friendly Farms Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt, 32 oz, is now just $3.55. Use it in breakfast bowls, smoothies, or as a base for savory dips.

7 Best Aldi Fall Finds Just Arrived in Stores

Beer Bratwurst

Looking for something to grill for dinner? Grab a pack of 19-oz Beer Bratwurst, now just $3.89. The boulder-tasting brat is yummy enough to eat alone or topped with mustard and condiments and served in a bun.

Aldi’s Brand of Laundry Detergent

It’s time to stock up your laundry room. Aldi’s brand of detergent, Tandil, Original HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, 100 fl oz, is now only $8.25. The high-efficiency liquid laundry soap is packed with powerful cleaning agents to remove tough stains and infuse your clothes with a gentle scent.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Classic Hot Dogs

You won’t find a better deal on hot dogs than at Aldi. This Parkview Classic Hot Dogs pack includes 12 oz of good old-fashioned chicken and pork dogs. They are gluten-free and made with no artificial flavors or colors, and they are now just $0.99 a pack.

7 Best New Aldi Food Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Lots of Lunch Meat Options

It’s time to stock up your lunch meat drawer, because Aldi lowered the prices on all your favorites. Lunch Mate Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Uncured Honey Ham, Uncured Smoked Ham, and Mesquite Smoked Turkey, all 9-ounce packs, are $3.75.

Aldi Brand Cola

Lots of shoppers love Aldi’s dupe of Coca-Cola, Summit Cola. The 12-Pack of cans just got a price reduction, now only $4.69.