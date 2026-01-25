7 Best Domino’s Pizzas, According to Diners

From the Philly Cheese Steak to Spinach & Feta, these Domino’s pizzas are the fan favorites.

Dominos is the most popular pizza chain (both domestic and global), offering staple pizza options at highly competitive prices, especially when you take advantage of their many coupons. The chain also serves up sandwiches, appetizers, chicken, pasta, salads, and more, making it a one-stop shop for lunch or dinner. If you’re getting a little bored with your go-to Dominos order and want something new, here are seven of the best pizzas according to diners.

Philly Cheese Steak

The Philly Cheese Steak is a fan-favorite pizza: Tender slices of steak, fresh onions, fresh green peppers, fresh mushrooms, provolone and American cheese. “This is my favorite of the specialty pizza’s I’ve gotten twice this week. Edit: I ended up with it three times for the week,” one Redditor shared. “Philly with banana peppers and jalapeños topped with a sprinkling of red pepper flakes and parm cheese is pure heaven,” another agreed.

Memphis BBQ Chicken

Diners are obsessed with the Memphis BBQ Chicken pizza (grilled chicken breast, honey BBQ sauce, fresh onions, cheddar, provolone and cheese made with 100% real mozzarella). “Memphis BBQ chicken pizza is the best one and it’s not even close,” one fan said. ”

Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch

The Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch (grilled chicken breast, creamy ranch, smoked bacon, jalapeños, provolone, and cheese made with 100% real mozzarella and finished off with a drizzle of buffalo sauce) is “insanely good” on thin crust, diners say. “Literally my new favorite,” one raved.

Ultimate Pepperoni

Domino’s Ultimate Pepperoni is a classic: Two layers of pepperoni sandwiched between provolone, Parmesan-Asiago and cheese made with 100% real mozzarella then sprinkled with oregano. “Hand tossed will hold up all that pepperoni a lot easier,” one fan recommended.

MeatZZa

The MeatZZa is another must-have pizza (pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage and beef, all sandwiched between two layers of provolone and cheese made with 100% real mozzarella). “The MeatZZa is one of my favorites too, once you sub bacon for the ‘beef’,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pacific Veggie

The Pacific Veggie pizza has a strong fanbase who love the fresh baby spinach, fresh onions, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, feta, provolone, cheese made with 100% real mozzarella sprinkled with a garlic herb seasoning. “The Pacific veggie pizza on thin crispy crust with oregano is one of the best pizzas at Domino’s,” one diner shared. “I enjoy it because it is very savory and on the crispy thin crust seems like a healthy cheat meal. It tastes amazing and seems like one of the cleaner pizzas dominoes delivers. I would even choose this over the meat pizzas.”

Spinach & Feta

Domino’s Spinach & Feta pizza is a treat: Creamy Alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, fresh onions, feta, Parmesan-Asiago, provolone and cheese made with 100% real mozzarella. “Spinach and Feta is tied with Philly Cheesesteak for my favorite, I think it’s best on thin crust or Brooklyn,” one diner said.