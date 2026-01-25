5 Best Dumpling Spots in the U.S., According to Chefs

Chefs share the U.S. dumpling spots serving soup-filled, perfectly pleated bites worth the trip.

Dumplings are comfort food at its finest — little pockets of flavor that can be savory, spicy, or sweet. From food trucks to fine dining, they’re a fan favorite, but not every dumpling is worth putting on your plate. “A great dumpling always starts with the dough,” says Dennis Littley, chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “It should be tender and delicate, yet strong enough to hold the filling without tearing.” Steaming is also very important, and this is where many people go wrong. “Too much heat or uneven steaming can make the dumpling fall apart or become gummy, while undercooking leaves it doughy,” explains Chef Dennis. “Consistency in size and shape also matters, so each dumpling cooks evenly.’ To help you avoid a disappointing meal and wasted money, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite spots. These five dumpling destinations are guaranteed to impress your taste buds.

Joe’s Shanghai

New York hotspot Joe’s Shanghai is the place to go when you’re in the city for exceptional dumplings, according to Chef Dennis. “At Joe’s Shanghai, the balance is perfect: the dough has just enough elasticity to encase the flavorful pork and broth, while remaining soft after steaming.” He explains, “The filling itself should be seasoned with good balance so it’s rich and savory, but not overpowering. And the proportion of meat to liquid is also key, so that soggy or dry bites can be avoided.”

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao is another NYC must-try for dumplings, known for its delicious soup. “These soup dumplings are extraordinary, the wrappers packed with a delicious broth that bursts with flavors after the first bite,” says Imsen, owner & head chef at AmbitiousFoodie. “The meat is superb, tender, and succulent.”

North Dumpling

On the Lower East Side in NYC, you'll find North Dumpling, which has great food and low prices. "For me, the pan-fried dumplings were a hit," says Chef Imsen. "They have a satisfying texture, juicy, compared to other similar spots."

Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung is a small chain with three locations–NYC, Anaheim, CA and Bellevue, WA. “These are precision-crafted dumplings with incredibly thin skins and hot broth inside, folded with 18–20 pleats for perfect texture,” Chef Imsen explains.

Shu Jiao Fu Zhou

Located in NYC’s Chinatown, Shu Jiao Fu Zhou is a small, packed-to-the-brim spot that’s worth the buzz. “These are simple Fuzhou-style dumplings, juicy, flavorful, and super affordable,” says Chef Imsen. “The wrapper is soft and moist with just enough chew, and the filling leans slightly sweet and aromatic.”