7 Best Dunkin’ Donuts Orders, According to Diners

Fans share the Dunkin’ drinks and breakfast picks they order again and again.

Dunkin’ Donuts is—of course—known for donuts and coffee, but the chain offers much more to customers who appreciate the many drinks, snacks, sandwiches on offer. Whether you’re looking for a sweet treat or a breakfast wrap to start the day, Dunkin’ has a varied menu with new items launching every year. But which are the best? Here are seven of the best orders, according to fans.

Frozen Matcha Latte

Dunkin’s Frozen Matcha Latte is made with sweetened matcha green tea blended with milk and liquid cane sugar. “Last thing I got which I really liked was a frozen matcha latte, small, with oatmilk and 2 pumps of pistachio. Delicious,” one diner said.

RELATED: Dunkin’ Brings Back Two Fan-Favorite Donuts and Customers Are Thrilled6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cold Brew

Dunkin’s fan-favorite Cold Brew is made from Arabica beans steeped overnight in cold water for 12 hours to slowly extract the flavor, making it an ultra-smooth, full bodied cold coffee with a sweeter, rich chocolatey taste. “Cold brew with foam (or usually whatever the seasonal cold brew is if they have one), and a bacon egg and cheese croissant,” one fan shared. “Also a small pack of munchkins because my toddler is usually in the back seat and knows the drive thru line means donuts.”

Wake Up Wraps

Dunkin’ customers love the breakfast options like the Wake Up Wraps, made-to-order with your choice of protein, egg and cheese. “Small iced caramel coffee with oatmilk and either bacon cheddar omelet bites or 2 egg and cheese wake up wraps,” one fan said. “Sometimes both depending how hungry I am or If I know I have a busy day ahead, I may not end up eating lunch.”

Coffee With Creamer

Many Dunkin’ diners love the simple, old-school offerings like basic coffee and a donut. “Medium hot coffee cream and sugar, and an old fashioned donut,” one fan shared as their favorite order.

Hot Tea

Dunkin’s Hot Tea options are made using Pyramid style tea sachets containing high-quality loose leaf teas and a unique blend of herbs to offer guests a delicious cup every time. “Large black iced or large unsweetened ice tea! I prefer my coffee to taste like gasoline,” one diner shared.

Iced Chai Latte

Dunkin’s Ice Chai Latte is made from a sweetened blend of chai spices, including cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg, combined with milk. “The best drink (besides toasted white mocha) is a large iced Chai Tea with 4 pumps of vanilla bean, 1 shot of espresso, and sweet cold foam on top with cinnamon and sugar! Christmas in a cup is what I call it,” one fan said.

Dunkin’ Refreshers

The Dunkin’ Refreshers contain B vitamins and energy from green tea. “Mango pineapple refresher with oat milk… IT’S SO GOOD!!! It’s really refreshing and it’s not too sweet, it’s the perfect coconut milk refresher dupe,” one diner said.