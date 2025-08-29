 Skip to content

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best BBQ Sandwiches

These 7 restaurant chains serve the juiciest, most flavorful BBQ sandwiches right now.
Published on August 29, 2025 | 7:30 AM

Of all the condiments on the planet, barbecue sauce is my favorite. Something about the sweet yet tangy sauce just does it for me. Since childhood, I have been slathering the sauce on everything from chicken tenders to sandwiches. And of course, when dining out, if there is a BBQ sandwich on the menu, I will order it. But not all BBQ sandwiches are equally delicious. Here are 7 restaurant chains with the best BBQ sandwiches.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Pulled Pork Sandwich
Texas Roadhouse/Facebook

In addition to steak, Texas Roadhouse has a lot of great BBQ options. According to our reviewer, the pulled pork sandwich is not to be missed. The pork is “slow-cooked and with some kind of undisclosed sauce,” and “plopped onto a Texas-sized bun and a side of steak fries.” There is so much meat on the sandwich, “I actually had to knock some of it off so I could form a manageable sandwich,” the reviewer writes. “Its natural juicy flavors complement the buttery and toasted bun well, creating cohesion in every bite as well as a savory heartiness. And that’s before I even added in the sauce.”

Famous Dave’s BBQ

Famous Dave's BBQ Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich
Famous Dave’s BBQ

Famous Dave’s BBQ is famous for large portion sizes, delicious smoked meats, corn bread, signature sauces, and next-level brisket. Clara K. from Hacienda Heights, CA wrote on Yelp that she’s “kicking” herself for not going sooner. “We got ribs and the Texas brisket. OH MY GOODNESS. Literally to DIE FOR! Dave’s BBQ ruined all bbq for me.”

Dickey’s

Dickey's Barbecue Pit Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich, featuring slow-cooked pork shoulder on a garlic butter-toasted brioche bun topped with coleslaw, is a favorite of BBQ fanatics. Not a fan of pork? You can’t go wrong with its smoked brisket or smoked chicken sandwich options, either.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque More Cowbell
City Barbeque

City Barbeque offers an extensive selection of BBQ sandwiches, ranging from pulled pork and pulled chicken to beef brisket. There are also specialty sandwiches, like No Cowbell. “Award-winning beef brisket, provolone, sautéed peppers and onions, crispy fried onions, and horseradish sauce, all piled high on Texas toast,” they write in the menu description.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is the go-to spot for delicious sandwiches for many people across the country. “I’m a huge fan of the brisket sandwich at Mission BBQ. Chain restaurants are not usually my first choice but I’ve found their brisket sandwich perfect to my liking and very consistent,” one Redditor maintains.

Arbys

Arby's Smokehouse Brisket
Arby’s

Arby’s is your best bet if you are hoping to go through a drive-thru to get your BBQ fix. The roast beef-centric chain serves up its famous Smokehouse Brisket, 13-hour smoked brisket with crispy onions, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun.The chain also has rotating items. A few months ago, it launched the swicy Quarter Pound Brisket and Pulled Pork sandwiches.

mcdonalds mcrib
McDonald's

As someone who is a sucker for anything with BBQ sauce, it perplexes me why the top fast food chains don’t have permanent BBQ menu items. But, if it happens to be the right season, don’t sleep on ordering one of Chick-fil-A’s BBQ chicken sandwiches, the McRib at McDonald’s, or most recently, the BBQ Brisket Whopper® – the first innovation from its new “Whopper by You” platform.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more about Leah
