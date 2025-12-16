5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Brisket Sandwiches

Fans say these five fast-food chains serve the most flavorful brisket sandwiches.

Every once in a while, the top fast-food spots will launch something so amazing that fans clamor for it to be brought back every year, like a great brisket sandwich. With beautifully smoked meat, great bread, and additions like cheese, this hearty sandwich is one of the best items diners can pick while going through the drive-thru. So where are the options people love? Here are five of the best brisket sandwiches you can get from a fast-food chain, according to fans.

Arby’s

Arby’s Smokehouse Brisket sandwich is made with 13-hour smoked brisket with crispy onions, cheddar cheese, and smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun. “Another banger. Tender, juicy, fatty, I don’t think I’ve ever had something this good at a fast food place. Arby’s does it again,” one happy fan said.

Burger King

Burger King launched a BBQ Brisket Whopper this summer as part of the Have It Your Way promotion. Each burger contains slow-cooked BBQ brisket, crispy onions, American cheese and a sweet & golden BBQ sauce, all piled on a ¼ lb flame-grilled beef patty with lettuce, tomato and creamy mayo. “Had 3 of em today at lunch, I work concrete outside. Delicious,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has a Classic Brisket Sandwich in the menu fans love. “Chopped brisket sandwich was awesome, good smokey melt in your mouth. Got a side of pickles and onions and the regular BBQ sauce and tossed it on and it was killer,” one diner shared.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s limited time-only BBQ Brisket Steakburger is a hit with fans. “Freddy’s is the only place I’ve ever re-burgered. Like, I ate my meal, and went and got another burger. Done it like three times,” one diner said.

Chipotle

While not technically a sandwich, Chipotle has a fan-favorite Smoked Brisket Burrito, Bowl, and Quesadilla. “Honestly the Brisket is best on a burrito idk why,” one Redditor said. “For some reason I wanted to try this really bad and I was not disappointed. Probably won’t get extra next time,” another commented.