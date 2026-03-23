5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Omelets, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chain restaurants serving the most craveable and delicious omelets.

Omelets are a favorite breakfast staple for a few reasons: they’re customizable, healthy, delicious and filling but not too heavy. While omelets are a popular menu item, some restaurants do them better than others. Texture, ingredients and technique all make a difference. To help avoid an average meal, Eat This, Not That! asked Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, to share the top five chains that deliver a craveable omelet.

Another Broken Egg

Another Broken Egg leans into chef-inspired dishes, including creative omelets like the Cajun Shrimp & Crawfish Omelette, and offers a more elevated, sit-down breakfast experience than typical diners or fast-casual spots. “This place feels a little fancy, but in a fun way,” says Chef Corrie. “Their menu has all kinds of creative breakfast dishes you don’t see every day, and their omelets really stand out. It’s one of those spots where everyone at the table finds something they love, and the omelets have that little extra something special.”

Huddle House

Huddle House serves hearty, all-day breakfast and classic comfort food in a welcoming, small-town diner atmosphere. Its affordable, made-to-order meals and often 24-hour availability make it a reliable spot for any meal, at any time. “Their Philly omelet gets mentioned all the time, and for good reason,” says Chef Corrie. “One person I talked to has eaten at some of the best restaurants in the world, Michelin stars, and he told me straight up that the Western omelet he had at Huddle House was one of the best he’s ever had.” He adds, “Sometimes simple food done really well is hard to beat.”

First Watch

First Watch is all about fresh, made-to-order breakfast and brunch dishes with high-quality ingredients. The growing chain has plenty of healthy options that don’t compromise on flavor and Chef Corrie can’t recommend the omelets enough. “They just know how to do breakfast right,” he says. The omelets are customizable, so you can load them with your favorite vegetables, cheeses, and proteins while still keeping them light, fluffy, and perfectly cooked.”

Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House’s name says it all–yes, the pancakes are great, but the omelets are the real deal too. “The generous portions and classic flavor combinations, from cheese and vegetables to hearty meats, make them both satisfying and comforting,” says Chef Corrie.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

IHOP

IHOP is another go-to chain for pancakes, but the omelets are another fan favorite. “From the wide variety of options to the fresh ingredients used in each omelet, and the customizable choices, IHOP delivers on taste, quality and consistency,” says Chef Corrie.