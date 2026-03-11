I Tried 6 Fast-Food Fried Fish Sandwiches & This Was the Best One

I taste-tested 6 fast-food fried fish sandwiches to find the absolute best.

Leading up to Easter, fish sandwiches are more popular than ever, with some fast food chains bringing them in temporarily to feed the demand. Although more popular in the spring during Lent, don’t sleep on these flakey fish sandwiches year round. It’s a great way to pack in a lot of protein and flavor, with a crispy fish fillet and tangy sauce. There are plenty of fast food establishments known for their fish sandwiches like the famous McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish, while others may fly under the radar. Here are six fast food fried fish sandwiches, ranked from worst to best to help make your decision easier when you’re looking for a fast, meat-free option.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

Calories: 380

The Look:

Starting things off with what some might argue is the OG, the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish. At first glance, it looks commercial ready. However, when you lift up the hood, there’s not much going on. There’s only half a slice of American cheese and barely any condiments. It’s also really small compared to other fish sandwiches on the market.

The Taste:

The tartar sauce has a nice tang to it, I just wish there was more. It was probably the best part of the sandwich. Overall though, there just isn’t a lot of flavor happening which surprised me. The Filet-O-Fish seems to have a great reputation, but to me it was boring. Even the bun is a little disappointing and dry, despite it looking picture perfect. That said, it still tastes ok. There’s definitely a reason it’s a classic, but compared to the others, it just feels a little underwhelming.

Friendly’s Fishamajig SuperMelt Sandwich

The Look:

Next up is the Friendly’s Fishamajig SuperMelt Sandwich, and visually…it’s rough. This one looks pretty sad and smushed. It’s basically squished sandwich bread, and it even looks slightly burnt. The bread is also a little soggy. It leaves a lot to be desired.

The Taste:

Surprisingly though, it doesn’t taste as bad as it looks. The crispy golden-breaded Haddock itself is flaky and moist. The American cheese is actually pretty well balanced, and there’s a fair amount of tartar sauce keeping the sandwich from getting too dry. The butter on the bread adds some flavor too, and despite it looking a little burnt, it doesn’t taste it. The flavor is actually there, but the texture isn’t great and the presentation definitely doesn’t help. So while it tastes better than it looks, it still lands near the bottom.

Burger King Big Fish

Calories: 570

The Look:

Next I tried the Burger King Big Fish made from White Alaskan Pollock coated in crispy panko breading, with tartar sauce, lettuce and pickles. The bun is kind of interesting…it looks glossy, but somehow still feels a little dry at the same time. They add some thick pickles on top, but the lettuce looks a little wilted.

The Taste:

The fish itself is really moist and flavorful. The pickles add some texture and juice to the dry bun. They use a pretty generous amount of tarter sauce, which helps balance out the previously mentioned, slightly dried out bread. Overall, the flavor is there, but the texture still isn’t perfect. On to the next!

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich

Calories: 520

The Look:

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is made with Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet, and truthfully, this is when things finally start getting really good. The sandwich does look a little smashed, but it’s absolutely loaded with sauce. The bun looks fresh and buttery, and the fish is really flaky.

The Taste:

The fish itself is super moist, and there’s plenty of condiments. The crunchy pickles add a really nice contrast to the soft bun and flaky fish. Wendy’s clearly prioritizes quality ingredients here, and it shows. The bun tastes soft and actually fresh, unlike the others, and the fish is cooked well. This one was a big improvement from the previous sandwiches.

Sonic Fish Sandwich

540 calories

The Look:

Sonic’s Fish Sandwich is made using Wild Caught Alaska Pollock Fillet, and topped with a creamy tartar sauce and lettuce. At first glance, it’s a little messy because they put a ton of tartar sauce on it, but I’d prefer that over a dry sandwich anyday. The bun is soft, but slightly soggy from all the sauce.

The Taste:

Flavor-wise, this one is totally different from the others. It’s noticeably sweet, almost like there’s pineapple in the sauce or something. It reminds me a bit of that slight sweetness some coleslaws have. That subtle sweet flavor actually works really well because it offsets the richness of

the fried fish. The fish itself is really tender, and it was also the only sandwich where the breading still felt crispy. This one stood out in a really good way, but still wasn’t my first choice.

Popeyes Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich

Calories: 630-730

The Look:

My first choice, hands down, was Popeyes Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich. Looking at it, the sandwich is simple. No cheese, just pickles and a little bit of sauce. But honestly, they can get away with that because the fish is so good. The bun is glossy and soft, and the fish looks nicely seasoned.

The Taste:

The flavor really stands on its own, with the fish itself having seasoning beyond the breading. The fish is phenomenal with great texture and a subtle sweetness. The bun is soft and a pleasant texture, with the pickles adding just enough contrast. Adding cheese might’ve thrown off the balance, honestly. They let the fish be the star here, with a slight building heat as you eat. It was a close call between Sonic and Popeyes, but the quality of the fish itself gives Popeyes the edge.