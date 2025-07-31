8 Fast-Food Chains With the Best Fries According to Shoppers

We all know fast-food fries aren’t healthy, but they’re so irresistible. Nothing beats that perfect combo of hot, crispy, and golden. While some places struggle with flavor, texture and consistency, there are chains that deliver every time. To help cut down on the slew of choices, Eat This, Not That! read through countless reviews to find the best fast-food fries. According to customers, here are the 8 chains that always serve an order of fries hot and crispy.

KFC

While KFC is known for their buckets of chicken and tasty sides like mashed potatoes, their fries also earn high praise. In a Reddit thread about the best fast-food fries, KFC was mentioned several times. One Redditor wrote, “KFC actually has the perfect fry. They have a nice balance of spiced batter that gives them a refreshing crisp that can’t be found elsewhere. It’s the perfect balance of zesty batter, air, and potato. The crisp is legendary. Some fries feel like plastic. Others come across as cardboard (sorry in n out). Some just feel like a big stupid potato.” Another person shared, “i feel like a lot of people commenting on this have never given KFC fries a thought, and that needs to change. they are better than all of these fries on here for real 🤤”

Checkers

Checkers is a go-to for many because of the fries–they’re thicker than most and are coated with a tasty seasoning that’s unique. In the Reddit thread mentioned above, Checkers was highly recommended for their fries. One person wrote, “Checkers Chili Cheese fries are dangerous though so that pretty much puts them over everyone else for me.” Another simply wrote, “Checkers fries are bomb.”

Arby’s

It’s hard to find good curly fries that are crispy and seasoned just right, but according to Redditors, Arby’s is the go-to place. One person wrote, “Arby’s has the fry game in lock. Nobody pumping out Curly fries like that.” A second wrote, “Arbys curly fries are my favorites, but i haven’t tried all the brands shown.”

Burger King

There was much debate about Burger King in the Reddit thread and while some didn't care about BK's fries, others gave them the top honors. One person wrote, "​​Burger King And Checkers Has The Best Tasting Fries." Another shared how surprised they were by how great the fries were. "I randomly went there recently bc it was the only place open around and I was so surprised by how good they tasted that I went back the next week just to confirm the first time wasn't a fluke. They're actually really good!"

McDonald's

For decades McDonald’s has been serving up hot crispy fries and to this day, there’s still a fan favorite for many. One Redditor wrote, “I’ll eat them all lol but I prefer McDonald’s fries any day.” Another shared “Assuming all the fries are hot and up to spec, McDonald’s simply cannot be beat. Wendy’s and In n Out on the bottom.”

Popeyes

Customers flock to Popeyes for their chicken and side dishes, but the fries are also getting a lot of praise. One Redditor wrote, “Popeyes are the best. They’re even good cold.” Another shared, “Popeyes uses tallow for frying, which is probably why you see a bunch of Popeyes love on here.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Five Guys

Five Guys’ fries stand out above the competition, according to some customers due to their cookie technique. They’re crafted from fresh cut Russet potatoes and doubled cooked in 100% peanut oil. One Redditor wrote, “I’m a sucker for fresh cut so Five Guys it is.” A second shared, “Five guys ! 100% !”

Dairy Queen

People line up for Dairy Queen’s Blizzards, especially on hot summer days, but their fries also are beloved, but only when they’re hot. One Redditor wrote, “Dairy Queen’s fries are honestly a big sleeper fry if they come out hot.”A second shared, “I actually love Dairy Queen fries…” And a third commented, “Hot take: Dairy Queen. They have the best fries when they’re fresh.”