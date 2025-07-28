7 Best Fast-Food Fries, According to Chefs

Let’s be real–a burger isn’t complete without a crispy golden side of fries. Or maybe you’re just craving the fries. Whatever the case, not every fast-food chain delivers the perfect order. Some are too dry, burnt, undercooked or not the right seasoning. But there are certain spots that consistently serve a delicious batch every time. From waffle fries to shoestring or seasoned, there’s no shortage of options and here are seven places that get it right, according to chefs Eat This, Not That spoke to.

Five Guys Regular Fries

For Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis Five Guys regular fries will always be one of top options, “because they always start with fresh, never-frozen potatoes and are cooked in peanut oil,” he says. “That gives them a rich, toasty flavor you really notice and enjoy.” He explains, “They come out with a satisfying contrast, crispy exterior and fluffy insides. I really like the consistency and straightforward taste, especially the classic version without added seasoning, it’s a reliable go-to that lets the potato shine.”

Popeyes Cajun Seasoned Fries

Popeyes is a go-to for its chicken, but the Cajun Seasoned Fries are a must try, according to Chef Dennis. “They’re a standout because of their bold seasoning, you get that kick of paprika, garlic, and cayenne without it ever feeling overpowering,” he says. “They’re thick-cut enough to stay tender inside while maintaining a crisp crust on the outside. I enjoy how these fries bring flavor and texture to the table in one, making them a solid side that holds its own.”

Chick-fil-A Waffle Fries

Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS doesn’t hit the drive-thru too often, but when he does indulge he goes for Chick-fil-A. “The waffle fries are golden, salty, and somehow always hot,” he says. “They hit that sweet spot between crispy and tender, especially with a side of their signature sauce.”

7 Chains Where the Fries Are Better Than the Mains

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is legendary for their fries. They have the perfect amount of salt and crispness and it’s hard to eat just one order. “As a millennial mom I know McDonalds is just not the same for our kids as it was for us back in the day,” says Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com. “No play place. Different ingredients. I know! However- I stand by McDonalds french fries. They’re salty, consistent, and taste like my childhood dipped in ketchup.”

Steak N Shake Beef Tallow Fries

As of earlier this year, Steak N Shake made the switch from cooking with vegetable oil to beef tallow and it makes a flavorful difference, especially with their infamous shoestring fries, according to Chef Julian, Chef at Mojave Gold in Yucca Valley, CA. He says they’re “clean tasting and are perfectly seasoned!”

In-N-Out Fries

In-N-Out fries are hand-cut from fresh potatoes that are addicting after just one bite. “Freshly cut fries you can’t go wrong with that ever!,” says Chef Julian. “I prefer the animal style (melted cheese, grilled onions and secret sauce), but they are great either way!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Checkers Seasoned Fries

Good seasoned fries are hard to come by–many have too much seasoning, but according to Chef Julian, Checkers has the best. “Their spicy fries are to die for,” he says. “I could eat them every day!”