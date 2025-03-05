 Skip to content

7 Best Fast-Food Meals for Lent

From crispy fish sandwiches to shrimp tacos, these are the best fast-food meals to enjoy during Lent.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on March 5, 2025 | 6:30 AM

During Lent 2025, which runs from March 5 to April 7, Roman Catholics will be abstaining from meat on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, and all Fridays – which may get in the way of your favorite fast food order. While beef, chicken, and pork are off the table for Lent, there are other fast food options that are Lent-friendly, including fried chicken sandwiches, shrimp tacos, and veggie Mexican pizzas. Here are the 7 best fast-food meals to get during Lent, along with their nutritional information—ranked from the least healthy to the #1 healthiest option, in case you want to be extra good this year.

Long John Silver's Baha Grilled Salmon Bowl

Long John Silver's
Nutrition: Per 1 package, 148g:
Calories: 705
Fat: 15g (Saturated fat: 3g, Trans fat: 0g)
Sodium: 1230mg
Carbs: 45g (Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 11g, Added sugar: 0g)
Protein: 26g

Grilled salmon with rice, signature toppings, and all the fixings? This sandwich alternative from Long John Silver's is just what the doctor ordered this Lent.

Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Culver's
Nutrition: Per 1 one sandwich
Calories: 600
Fat: 34g (Saturated fat: 8g, Trans fat: 0g)
Sodium: 890mg
Carbs: 55g (Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 6g, Added sugar: 0g)
Protein: 23g

Many food critics maintain that Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is the freshest catch in fast food land. The fish, caught in the North Atlantic, is hand cut and battered and cooked to order, then topped with a Culver's family recipe tartar, crisp lettuce, and Wisconsin Cheddar and served on a lightly buttered, toasted hoagie roll.

Arby's Crispy Fish Sandwich

Arby's

Nutrition: Per 1 sandwich, 228g:
Calories: 566
Fat: 25g (Saturated fat: 4g, Trans fat: 0g)
Sodium: 986mg
Carbs: 65g (Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 9g, Added sugar: 0g)
Protein: 20g

Arby's crispy fish sandwich is basically as OG as they come – a crispy fish fillet served on a toasted sesame bun with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce.

Taco Bell Veggie Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell
Nutrition: Per 1 pizza
Calories: 470
Fat: 25g (Saturated fat: 7g, Trans fat: 0g)
Sodium: 760mg
Carbs: 46g (Fiber: 6g, Sugar: 3g, Added sugar: 0g)
Protein: 14g

If you don't like fish, head over to Taco Bell for a bunch of satiating, Lent-friendly meat-free options, including the Veggie Mexican Pizza. It includes refried beans layered between two Mexican Pizza shells with Mexican Pizza sauce, a three-cheese blend, and tomatoes on top.

Burger King's Fish'N Crisp

Burger King
Nutrition: Per 1 sandwich
Calories: 410
Fat: 21g (Saturated fat: 4.5g, Trans fat: 0g)
Sodium: 720mg
Carbs: 43g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 6g, Added sugar: 0g)
Protein: 13g

The"succulent" Fish'N Crisp sandwich features a fish fillet topped with a slice of American cheese, and tangy tartar sauce between a toasted sesame bun. It's a solid Lent-friendly fish sandwich option.

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish


McDonald's
Nutrition: Per 1 sandwich
Calories: 380
Fat: 19g (Saturated fat: 4g, Trans fat: 0g)
Sodium: 580mg
Carbs: 38g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 4g, Added sugar: 4g)
Protein: 16g

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is a classic fish sandwich from the Big Arch's old-school menu. It starts with a wild-caught crispy fish filet (Alaskan Pollock) sourced from sustainably managed fisheries, topped with melted American cheese and a creamy tarter sauce, served on a soft, steamed bun.

And the Number One Healthiest…Del Taco Jumbo Shrimp Tacos

Del Taco
Nutrition: Per 2 Tacos, 121g:
Calories: 310
Fat: 18g (Saturated fat: 3g, Trans fat: 0g)
Sodium: 688mg
Carbs: 27g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 2g, Added sugar: 0g)
Protein: 8g

From now until April 23, Del Taco is offering three Lent-friendly options, including Jumbo Shrimp Tacos. One order includes two tacos featuring "crispy, seasoned Jumbo Shrimp, topped with savory secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage and fresh pico de gallo, all wrapped in warm flour tortillas" and served with two fresh-cut lime wedges.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more about Leah
