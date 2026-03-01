These creamy Alfredo dishes keep diners coming back.

Of all the pasta dishes on Italian restaurant menus, Fettuccine Alfredo is among the top five most ordered. There is something about the simplicity of the dish, flat and wide pasta noodles paired with a rich cream sauce, that just hits the right flavor notes for those who crave creaminess. Where can you get the best version? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best Fettuccine Alfredo.

Maggiano’s Little Italy Fettuccine Alfredo

Maggiano’s fettuccine alfredo is all about starting with high-quality ingredients. The upscale Italian chain serves a rich, velvety Alfredo that clings perfectly to its wide fettuccine noodles. “Culinary artistry meets pure comfort. The Finest Fettuccine Alfredo, featuring roasted garlic and Pecorino Romano imported from Italy, is a masterpiece waiting to be savored,” they wrote in a recent social media post.

The Cheesecake Factory Fettuccine Alfredo

While not an Italian restaurant, one of the most popular items at The Cheesecake Factory is its Fettuccine Alfredo, which stands out for its rich, buttery sauce. Order it with chicken or shrimp and prepare to be impressed.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill Fettuccine Alfredo

Carrabba’s Italian eatery serves a low-key Alfredo with bold flavor. Diners note that the popular dish is spiked with a hint of nutmeg and has a creamy, silky texture that doesn’t feel too heavy. Our reviewer, Megan Hageman, chose it as the top option out of four restaurants. “The cheesiness of the sauce overtakes your palate, but at the same time, the dish resembles the perfect blend of butter noodles and a rich Alfredo sauce–what could be better than that?” they wrote in the review.

Bravo Italian Kitchen Fettuccine Alfredo

Bravo! Italian Kitchen’s Fettuccine Alfredo strikes the perfect balance between silky and savory, with fresh Parmesan in every bite. It is an excellent option for those who don’t like heavy pasta sauces. Our reviewer notes it was “less saucy” than others, with “just a thin coat of white yet almost translucent sauce blanketing the yellow ribbon-shaped noodles.”

Olive Garden Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo is one of the most popular menu items at Olive Garden. The chain offers five “Amazing Alfredo” options on the menu, each a simple take on the classic that hits all the right flavor notes, with a signature Alfredo sauce made fresh in-house every morning with ingredients like Parmesan, cream, garlic, and butter, served over fettuccine. In addition to chicken, shrimp, seafood, and meatless alfredo, you can also order a chicken tortellini alfredo.