These frozen shrimp scampi picks taste fresh and buttery.

Shrimp scampi is one of the most popular shrimp pastas at Italian-American restaurants. The meal, featuring shrimp cooked in a sauce of garlic, butter, white wine, and lemon, and often served over pasta like linguine or angel hair, is best cooked fresh. However, if you are craving a shrimp scampi meal and don’t have time to dine out or make it from scratch, there are some amazing options in the freezer section of your local grocery store. Here are the 5 best frozen shrimp scampi brands, according to shoppers.

Trader Joe’s Shrimp Scampi

Trader Joe’s Shrimp Scampi is a fan favorite. One shopper declares it one of their “favorite meals I have had in awhile, including the stuff I have made from scratch. Also one of the best frozen meals I have ever had. Shrimp was perfect in flavor and texture. I pulled the shrimp earlier than the instructions suggested in order to develop the sauce a bit more. Added a few seasonings (onion powder, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, thyme, black pepper) and grated parmesan cheese. Added the pasta after boiling it for a few minutes to finish cooking in the sauce. Once ready, I added the shrimp back in. Pure lemony, garlicky goodness. I am in love and will be running back to TJ’s to pick up more tomorrow,” a Redditor says. “Had it for dinner tonight with the asparagus risotto. Sooooo yummy!!!!!!” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

SeaPak Shrimp Scampi

You can’t go wrong with SeaPak Shrimp Scampi, featuring plump shrimp in a rich sauce.”Absolutely Delicious! My family loved this. Great flavor and lots of butter sauce to put over pasta,” writes a Target shopper.

Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi Pasta Bowl Frozen Meal

Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi Pasta Bowl Frozen Meal is frozen in portions and is great for a single-serving meal. “Delicious and has a ton of protein. I wish the portions were bigger because I like the taste lol. But I know I get a good amount of protein,” writes a Target shopper. Another calls it “excellent,” noting that the linguine was a “beautiful consistency” and the shrimp “perfect. The sauce was very tasty and not overpowering.” Another declares it the “Best frozen scampi ever!”

Bertolli Frozen Shrimp Scampi & Linguine

Bertolli Frozen Shrimp Scampi & Linguine is another fan favorite, featuring pasta and shrimp. “I am not a fan of frozen products but this is a wonderful frozen product that my family and I continue to purchase on a regular basis. It tastes fresh and non-frozen! I would highly recommend this to add on the rotation of your evening dinners,” one person writes. “This was delish! The portions were just right and the flavor was so good and so easy and quick to make,” another Target shopper adds.

Margaritaville Sunset Shrimp Scampi

Margaritaville Sunset Shrimp Scampi is a tropical take on the Italian dish. “In case you don’t know, as you saute this shrimp, the coating turns into sauce. The best way to eat it is to make rice or pasta to mix into it,” a shopper says. “If you are a Scampi lover, you cannot go wrong with this. Serve over some brown rice with a side of egg rolls and it’s a wonderful meal. The taste is wonderful! This is my third purchase,” another Giant shopper notes.