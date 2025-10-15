The No. 1 Chain With the Best Fish and Chips

Along with tea, crumpets, and Sunday roast, fish and chips is arguably the most well-known British dish. Those of us raised in England are more than familiar with the traditional British chippie where fried, battered cod or haddock and a portion of chips is wrapped in paper, making the chips steam in their own heat and get famously soggy. It’s cheap, cheerful food, nothing fancy, but absolutely delicious. While the U.S. doesn’t have the same tradition of fast-food fish and chips, there are many chain restaurants that offer this menu item and do a fantastic job, with one spot in particular getting rave reviews. Here are five restaurants where the fish and chips are fantastic.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s might be refocusing on chicken menu items but the Two Piece Battered Cod meal is still a force to be reckoned with. “Two golden-fried cod fillets, perfectly crispy and delicious. Served with your choice of two savory sides and two hushpuppies, this hearty feast is sure to satisfy any seafarer’s craving!” the chain promises, and customers agree. “The food was absolutely spectacular! I ordered the fish and chips, and from the very first bite, I was nearly speechless with joy. I genuinely wish I could have shaken the hand of the talented chef who created such a perfect dish,” one fan said.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s Fish & Chips plate is one of the best from the big chains, if customer feedback is anything to go by. The ZiegenBock Beer Battered Alaskan Cod, House Made Tartar, and Seasoned Fries have diners raving. “Their food is very expensive but for good reason: the portions are enormous, healthy, filling, and perfect,” one customer said.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s is another big chain with thoroughly respectable Batter Dipped Fish on the menu, served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies. Is it fancy? No, but it definitely hits the spot. “I rarely eat fish out in restaurants & never eat fish from fast food places, I thought I’d go out of my comfort zone & much to my surprise it was very good. Loved the light breading on the fish & how it did not have a ‘fishy’ taste. I will be back!” one diner said.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has delicious Crispy Fish & Chips on the menu, made with north Atlantic wild caught fresh fish. “We had shrimp cocktail, fish and chips and lobster. All were fresh and so delightful! We were especially grateful for the gluten free and gluten safe options for my daughter who has Celiac. She was able to enjoyed fried fish, French fries and fried onions without risk of contamination,” one happy diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ye Olde King’s Head

You should expect only the best fish and chips from a proper British pub, and Ye Olde King’s Head won’t let you down. Visitors to the west coast should stop by this chain (there are just two locations) for a solid meal. “I am blown away by how delicious the sausage roll and fish and chips are! The environment is pretty special too. I am so glad we found this place—we will be back!” one fan raved.