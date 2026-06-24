5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fish Po’ Boys, According to Diners

These popular spots serve loaded Cajun sandwiches that fans highly recommend.

A good seafood po’boy is a Cajun delicacy, usually made of cornmeal-breaded fried fish tucked into a crusty French baguette with lettuce, tomatoes, and remoulade. Plenty of restaurants on the Gulf coast serve some variation of this delicious sandwich, whether it’s made with fried fish, oysters, shrimp and more, and the sandwich fully deserves its reputation as one of the most flavorful, filling meals out there. If you want a po’boy diners rave about, here are five chains with the best fried fish po’boys, according to fans.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Diners love the gigantic Catfish Po’boys at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen. ” It was great, the 2 big pieces of catfish was delicious, the crumbed batter was light, and the baguette was nice, even if it was a bit different to the baguettes I’m used to. It came with fries and two sauces, and inside the Po-Boy was sliced lettuce and tomato,” one fan said.

Flying Fish

Flying Fish has delicious grilled or fried Catfish Po’boys served with fries and hushpuppies. “Three of us got the shrimp Po Boy and one got the catfish Po Boy. They were awesome! The hushpuppies were some of the best ever,” one guest shared.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe has a Fried Catfish Po’Boy made with a toasted French roll with all the fixings, served with hush puppies and fries. “I typically get the fried green beans (appetizer) and catfish poboy. BEST catfish I have had anywhere… The poboy is so big you’ll always get 2 meals out of it,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sam’s Southern Eatery

Sam’s Southern Eatery has a delicious Fish Po’Boy containing a fish fillet, Sam’s sauce, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles. “The fillets were all good size and the bread for the sandwich was so amazing!” one diner said. “Just the perfect French bread for a sandwich!! It was easily one of THE BEST fried catfish po boys I have ever had!”

Acme Oyster House

The Fried Fish Po-boy at Acme Oyster House is a fan-favorite menu item. “Our food was awesome and prices were definitely reasonable. I ordered the fried fish po boy with a side of gumbo and it did not disappoint,” one fan said.