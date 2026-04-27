4 Restaurant Chains with the Best Fish Sandwiches, According to Chefs

Chefs share the top restaurant chains serving crispy, balanced fish sandwiches.

A greasy burger always hits the spot, but when you want something lighter, a fish sandwich is a reliable choice. At its best, it delivers a crispy fillet, a soft bun, and just enough tartar sauce or toppings to keep each bite balanced without feeling heavy. While plenty of chains offer their own version, not all get the texture and flavor right. To find the ones that do, Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, shares the top four chains that deliver the best fish sandwiches.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Fish Sandwich

A standout fried fish sandwich is all about balance and freshness, says Chef Dennis. “The fish should be flaky and moist inside with a light, crisp coating that adds crunch without overpowering the flavor.” He explains, “Pair that with a soft, toasted bun, a bright, tangy sauce, and just the right amount of crunch from toppings, and you’ve got a sandwich that keeps you coming back for another bite.”

Popeyes

Popeyes might be famous for its Cajun-style chicken, but its Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich also wows! “Popeyes brings bold flavor to their fried fish sandwich, just like they do with their famous chicken,” says Chef Dennis. “The seasoning in the coating gives the fish a little extra personality, and when it’s paired with their signature pickles and sauce, it turns into a sandwich that’s big, satisfying, and full of Southern flair.”

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is the only seafood chain on the list and sets itself apart for its focus on fried fish done right. Known for its signature batter and crispy texture, the chain delivers a classic, no-frills fish sandwich that leans into bold crunch and familiar flavor. “Long John Silver’s is all about that classic, nostalgic fish fry experience,” says Chef Dennis. “Their fish is known for its signature crispy batter and tender interior, and when it’s tucked into a sandwich, it delivers that familiar, comforting flavor that seafood lovers have been enjoying for years.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald’s

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish has been a longtime menu staple, and it’s a go-to for Chef Dennis. “McDonald’s keeps it simple with their fish sandwich, and that’s exactly why it works,” he says.”The mild, flaky fish, soft bun, and creamy tartar sauce create a reliable, no-fuss option that hits the spot when you’re craving something quick and comforting.”

Culver’s

The North Atlantic Cod sandwich at Culver’s is hand-cut, hand-battered, and made to order. According to Chef Dennis, “Culver’s takes a more elevated approach with their fish sandwich, often using high-quality North Atlantic cod.” He explains, “It’s crisp, golden, and served with fresh toppings on a buttery bun, making it a standout choice when you want something that feels a step above the usual fast food fare.”