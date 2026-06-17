5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Seafood Feast Platters, According to Diners

Dig into fried fish, shrimp, and hushpuppies with these top-rated family favorites.

A good seafood feast platter is usually made with deep-fried options like fish and shrimp, served with delicious sides like hushpuppies, french fries, coleslaw and more. These platters are good for shared appetizers, or just a literal feast for one lucky (and probably very hungry) diner. Whether you’re craving oysters and scallops or just excellent shrimp and fish, there is something for everyone. So where do fans go when they want the best-quality seafood with all the sides? Here are five chains where the seafood platters are raved about by fans.

Fish City Grill

Fish City Grill is a fantastic Texas-based chain with great seafood, including the Seafood Platter (catfish, shrimp, and oysters, with the option to sub out for beer-battered cod). “We ordered the seafood platter and catfish and oysters. Everything tasted fresh and cooked perfectly,” one diner said.

Half Shells Seafood

Half Shells Seafood has a fan-favorite Shrimp Platter served with Virginia’s apple cider coleslaw and fries. “My wife had the seafood platter and I had the fish and shrimp. The fish was cooked perfectly and was well worth the cost, which was not that expensive. We loved the experience!” one fan said.

Pompano Joe’s Seafood House

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Head over to Pompano Joe’s Seafood House for some exceptional seafood feasts, like the Seafood Sampler (broiled Mahi Mahi, jumbo Gulf Shrimp, scallops and a mini crab cake) or the PJ’s Platter (fried shrimp, Mahi Mahi, scallops and a crab cake). “I got the PJ’s platter and everything was delicious,” one happy diner said.

Ivar’s Acres of Clams

Ivar’s Acres of Clams has an amazing ​​Fried Northwest Platter which comes with Alaska cod, surf clam strips, jumbo prawns, Cajun salmon, and French fries. “We had the seafood platter. Everything was fried just perfectly,” one diner said. “My favorite was the friend clams. We also had the smoked salmon chowder which was great too. The crab and cheese dip was also very savory and delicious.”

Legal Sea Foods

The Fisherman’s Platter at Legal Sea Foods is one of few that actually features fried scallops alongside the shrimp, local whitefish, and calamari. “We were so excited to discover they have gluten-free fried seafood,” one diner said. “We generally never get to order that when we are out. We ordered more than we needed since it all sounded good and was such a treat for us. And it lived up to the reviews! Everything was tender and delicious.”