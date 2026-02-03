Shoppers share which Campbell’s Chunky soups deliver the heartiest bowls.

If you don’t have time to make soup from scratch, canned soup is a great option. There are lots of brands to choose from at the grocery store. However, Campbell’s Chunky line is one of the most popular with shoppers, who maintain it is the closest to from-scratch soup you will find in a can. What are the best flavors? Here are the 7 best Campbell’s Chunky Soups, according to shoppers.

Campbell’s Chunky Sirloin Burger

Campbell’s Chunky Sirloin Burger with Country Vegetables Soup is a hamburger soup that sparks nostalgia. “This is one hearty and chunky soup. They were not stingy with the chunks of meat or the vegetables. The broth is not overly salty at all and it’s perfect year round,” a shopper writes. “This is a nice meaty and hearty soup. Some people think soup isn’t a meal, but it can be made into a meal by adding toast or crackers as a side. This Chunky Sirloin Burger definitely has substance. It’s filling and tasty,” adds another.

Campbell’s Chunky New England Clam Chowder

Campbell’s Chunky New England Clam Chowder offers a clam-filled creamy and hearty soup experience. “What can I say……….Campbell’s. I absolutely love all the Chunky Campbell’s soups. They are all awesome and the New England Clam Chowder is a delicious favorite. Seriously, you just can’t go wrong with Campbell’s soup; it’s the All American Soup!” writes a shopper. “Campbells makes the best soups you remember from childhood. Clam chowder harkens back to winter in New England. Freshness in a can ready at a moments notice,” another writes. “This is the best clam chowder I’ve ever had! Chunks of clams, potatoes, and it’s super creamy and tasty!! There’s enough to share a can, but I hog it all because it’s so good!” a third proclaims.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Campbell’s Chunky Chicken Noodle

Campbell’s Chunky Chicken Noodle is a classic. “I have been buying this soup for years. I like it because it seems like the closest to homemade. The broth is good & the noodles are thick; they also don’t skimp on the chicken,” a shopper writes. “So yummy I love the carrots celery noodles broth mmmm mmmm mmmmmmmm! The flavors are melting on my tongue!” another adds. “Delicious soup, large pieces of carrots, chicken, noodles and celery. Definetly would be buying again,” a third chimes in.

Campbell’s Chunky Savory Pot Roast Soup

Campbell’s Chunky Savory Pot Roast Soup is basically pot roast in a can with generous chunks of meat and vegetables in a rich gravy. “Reminds me of home cooked soup like Mom used to make. very hearty delicious thick soup,” a shopper writes. “What’s not to like about this product? Perfect serving size taste is amazing. So many ingredients.. my husband loves the texture and the flavor, and I have other flavors that he enjoys,” adds another. “Always a staple in our house. Easy and delicious meal. The packaging is easy and it is easy to store until use. My husband is a big fan of this soup when we have grilled cheese,” says a third.

Campbell’s Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumplings Soup

Campbell’s Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumplings Soup is hailed for its rich flavor and creamy texture. “Excellent,” writes a shopper. “This is gotta be the best tasting soup I have ever tasted in my life. I love chicken and dumpling soup. I’d eat this every day if I could.” Another adds it is “so good” and tastes great. “The texture is perfect for everyone! Wholesome ingredients and very filling!”

Campbell’s Chunky Baked Potato with Cheddar Bacon Bits Soup

Campbell’s Chunky Baked Potato with Cheddar Bacon Bits Soup is hailed for its robust flavor and thick consistency. “This is literally my son’s favorite soup, but my husband and son enjoy it as well. It is thick and creamy the way baked potato soup should be. We also like to add extra shredded cheese on top,” a shopper writes. “This has a bold robust flavor and has large bite size pieces in every bite. The consistency is a thick as it should be for this type of soup you don’t want it too runny. It’s well worth a try,” another adds.

Campbell’s Chunky Hearty Beef with Country Vegetables

Campbell’s Chunky Old Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup is another meaty favorite. “When I need a quick dinner this is a go to for my family! We love the price, flavors and nutritional content of this soup! Even my 3 year old loves this soup!” a shopper writes. “Highly nutritious and tasty!” another adds. “Has a delicious creamy texture and right in flavor.”