5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Catfish Plates

These chains serve crispy, cornmeal-crusted catfish plates.

Fried catfish is a Southern staple menu item popular across the U.S. This earthy, mild-tasting fish is dredged in seasoned cornmeal breading and fried until golden, resulting in a hugely flavorful fish that’s crispy on the outside and firm on the inside. A few restaurants have fried catfish plates so good diners come back for it again and again. If you’re craving this must-have menu item, here are five chains where the fried catfish is savory and delicious.

Fixins Soul Kitchen

Soul food chain Fixins Soul Kitchen serves up a fantastic Fried Fish plate, made with cornmeal crusted catfish served with corn fritters and your choice of two fixins. Those who prefer their fried fish in a sandwich can opt for the Fish Sandwich plate, made with cornmeal crusted catfish loaded with lettuce, onion, house pickles, cheese, lemon tartar and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Cornbread Soul

Cornbread Soul has beautiful fried catfish plates served with made-from-scratch cornbread. “2nd time visiting and it did not disappoint. The food was delicious and staff extremely friendly. Last visit we had the catfish and it was delicious. This visit we had the ribs and fried chicken and it was very good as well,” one diner raved.

Georgia’s Restaurant

The Fried Catfish plate at West Coast soul food chain Georgia’s Restaurant is made with catfish perfectly fried with a creole-seasoned cornmeal crust. The restaurant also offers a Blackened Catfish plate, which consists of blackened seasoned US farmed raised pan-fried Catfish served with two hearty sides. “This is a Southern/Soul Food restaurant and I got EXCITED that they had Blackened Catfish, which is something I can’t find around SoCal anymore,” one fan said. “The Blackened Catfish paired with grits was fantastic.”

Red Fish Grill

The Fried Gulf Seafood Platter at Red Fish Grill is a tasty, generous platter of Southern seafood staples: Crispy fried catfish, Gulf shrimp and oysters, red beans and rice, cornbread, and ravigote sauce. Adventurous diners can also enjoy the Alligator Chorizo Butternut Hash from the brunch menu, which includes two eggs your way, lacinato kale, and brown butter vinaigrette.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel diners love the Fried Catfish plate, made with two cornmeal-fried U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets with tartar sauce and hushpuppies, and served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Fried catfish is also a popular addition to breakfast options like Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast (two farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast meat and two sides, plus biscuits and gravy).