7 Seafood Chain Restaurants Serving Massive Catfish Dinners

These seafood chains serve huge catfish plates with crispy breading and plenty of classic Southern sides.

Fried catfish is a Southern classic dish loved all over the country, whether at a no-frills diner or an upscale restaurant. This delicious seafood staple is usually coasted in a seasoned cornmeal crust and fried until beautifully golden-brown, and served with a variety of sides—with some restaurants serving very large portions. If you’re craving some of this fan-favorite fish, here are seven seafood restaurants serving huge catfish dinners to hungry customers.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s Hand-Breaded Catfish plate is made with four pieces of tender catfish, hand-breaded in the chain’s signature southern-style breading and served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies. For those who want to mix it up, the Deluxe Seafood Platter has two fish fillets, six shrimp, two seafood stuffed crab shells with your choice of two sides and hush puppies.

Pappadeaux’s Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen serves up a hearty Mississippi Catfish Opelousas containing blackened catfish, oysters, shrimp, lump crab, lemon garlic butter sauce, and dirty rice.There’s also a Seafood Platter containing two fried catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp & stuffed crab, and the Pappadeaux Platter which contains extra fried shrimp and crawfish.

Flying Fish

Seafood chain Flying Fish has plenty of fried catfish options on the menu, like the Hog Wallow Fry: 2 Catfish, 4 Shrimp and 6 Oysters with slaw. The Catfish Fried Basket contains four catfish filets, fries, and hushpuppies. “I went for dinner and oh my gosh, the fresh catfish was out of this world—perfectly crispy on the outside, flaky and tender inside, no greasy aftermath at all!” one diner said.

Catfish Deweys

Catfish Deweys has an all-you-can-eat fried catfish fillet meal, offering specialty fried USA catfish fillets served with choice of side plus hush-puppies and coleslaw. There’s also a 16 ounce Catfish Plate, made from boneless fillet catfish fried, grilled or blackened and served with the choice of sides, plus hush-puppies and coleslaw.

Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar

Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar has a generous Blackened Catfish Napoleon dish made of wild-caught Des Allemands, LA catfish blackened, topped with crawfish étouffée, over a bed of whipped potatoes and corn maque choux. The Blackened Fish Sandwich is also a nice choice for lunch, served with house-cut French fries.

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

The Iberville Catfish at Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar is a fried fish fillet topped with French Quarter Crawfish Cream Sauce and served with sautéed vegetables, from the lunch menu. “We shared the fried catfish and shrimp platter and opted for extra fries in place of the cole slaw. The batter on the fried fish and shrimp was flavorful and crisp, fries were plentiful, and the hush puppies were good,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has a Catfish & Shrimp Dinner, which has 2 pieces U.S. farm-raised catfish and 6 of hand-breaded shrimp fried to crisp perfection, served with 2 regular sides and hushpuppies. The Catfish Po’Boy is another choice which contains 1/4lb of fresh, U.S. farm-raised catfish served on toasted New Orleans style french bread, topped with tartar sauce and coleslaw.