7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Chicken and Warm Biscuits

Enjoy perfectly seasoned chicken and scratch-made biscuits at these top-rated restaurant chains.

Fried chicken and warm, freshly-baked biscuits are a Southern staple food, and go perfectly together. This popular combo is available in restaurant chains across the country, and the best ones make everything from scratch in-house. If you’re craving this ultimate comfort food meal, there are several spots where the chicken is perfectly seasoned, crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside, and the biscuits are buttery, flaky, and delicious. Here are seven restaurants with the best fried chicken and biscuits on the menu.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s fried chicken offerings need no introduction, and the chain still makes its biscuits in house every day as it’s been done since 1986. “Several batches of biscuits are made fresh throughout the morning, hot and ready to serve until breakfast ends. When one tray is removed from the oven, another is immediately placed inside,” the company states.

Bojangles

Bojangles is famous for its delicious fried chicken, and the “49-step, made-from-scratch” buttermilk biscuits made in-house by 4,500 Certified Biscuit Makers every day. “From a born and bred east Tennessee boy in Utah currently, I would jump on one of those chicken biscuits so fast it would be a blur,” one Redditor said.

Biscuit Belly

Diners at Biscuit Belly can grab a delicious sandwich called ‘The Rockwell’, which contains a buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheddar, and sausage gravy. “Our scratch-made biscuits are baked fresh around the clock using an in-house recipe you can’t find anywhere else,” Biscuit Belly says. Spice fans will love the ‘Fire In Your Belly’ sandwich: Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Nashville hot mayo, spicy belly pickles, and cheddar.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s Spicy Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit is the perfect pairing of fried chicken and biscuits: Premium all white meat chicken, hand dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded, and fried to a golden brown, finished with a with spicy seasoning and served on a warm, fluffy Made from Scratch™ Biscuit. “Our designated Biscuit Makers rise before the sun, and start their mornings at 4 a.m., hand-making each batch of biscuits from scratch every 15 minutes for biscuit clouds of flaky, buttery goodness,” the company says.

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken serves up delicious fried chicken with biscuits made from scratch every day. “Our fluffy, buttermilk, Cheddar, and blueberry biscuits are made from scratch and filled with savory ingredients ranging from crispy bacon and country sausage to fried green tomatoes and our famous Righteous Chicken,” the Southern chain says.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Chicken Fried Chicken plate contains crispy homestyle chicken served with sawmill gravy, and comes with classic sides such as buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. “The chicken was absolutely fantastic. Hand breaded in their own batter and fried golden brown. Nice and crunchy with a super juicy bird inside,” one diner said.

Whataburger

Whataburger‘s Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is a hugely popular menu item. “A longtime fan favorite, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit delivers an irresistible balance of sweet and savory, featuring a crispy, all-white meat chicken strip tucked inside a warm, fluffy buttermilk biscuit and finished with a generous drizzle of Whataburger’s signature Honey Butter sauce,” the chain says. “What began as a humble breakfast staple grew into a legend with a feverishly loyal following who run to Whataburger to satisfy late night cravings or find some early morning comfort.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e