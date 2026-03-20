6 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Fried Chicken Pieces Than Any Other Chain

These restaurant chains serve large, juicy fried chicken that won't disappoint.

There’s nothing more disappointing than a fried chicken sandwich that contains a tiny hockey puck-sized fillet of chicken, or fried chicken pieces so small they belong on the children’s menu. Luckily many chain restaurants have fried chicken pieces, whether tenders, boneless, or bone-in, that are large, juicy, and downright delicious. If you want to get a chicken dinner that won’t disappoint, here are six restaurants that have you covered.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

The chicken tenders at Dave’s Hot Chicken are huge, whether enjoyed by themselves with dipping sauce or in one of the famous sandwiches. The chain also just launched its Hot Mozz menu item, which are giant planks of melted cheese dusted with any of Dave’s seven signature spice levels, from Not Hot to Reaper®. Very Chili’s-coded, very delicious.

Starbird

Starbird has massive chicken tenders in a variety of flavors. “Our Crispy Tenders are always fresh, never treated with antibiotics and individually hand breaded in our secret blend of gluten free flour and spices,” the chain says. “I had the Big Star Chicken Sandwich which was big, meaty, and tasty. The bread for the buns was light and airy,” one diner said of their juicy sandwich.

Yardbird

Yardbird has the Lewellyn’s Fine Fried Chicken on the brunch menu which is described as 1/2 of our Famous Bird with Honey Hot Sauce. The Chicken and Waffles plate is also wildly popular. “Best fried chicken I’ve had in LA – brined for 27 hours, making even the white meat still ultra juicy. The crunch and flavor was incredible as well,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken offers guests big pieces of battered, golden chicken with a variety of sides. “Flavor is at the heart of what we do. From our signature fried chicken to our classic sides, every bite is packed with the boldness of our Texas roots,” the chain says of its delicious chicken options.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In Crispy Chicken Sandwich is made with a crispy chicken fillet with pickles, lettuce, and mayonnaise on a brioche bun, and the chicken fillet itself is known for being big and generous. The chain also has chicken bites and chicken tenders on the menu for those who want more chicken options with their chicken.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The Buffalo Wild Wings Crispy Chicken Dippers are big and delicious, diners say. Those who want a lighter bite can opt for the grilled chicken dippers, which are protein-packed and pair perfectly with the many dips available. There are also Saucy Dippers with the chicken dippers tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub.