We found the top-rated fried chicken family meals from five popular chains.

Do you feel like fried chicken tonight? If you are craving juicy, tender on the inside, crispy and tasty on the outside chicken and need to feed a family, you are in luck. There are a handful of fried chicken joints that offer cost-effective family-style meals, including chicken buckets and boxes, that come with pieces of bird, sides, and biscuits. Where can you get the best meals? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best fried chicken family meals.

Jollibee Bucket Treat Family Pack

Jollibee offers crispy Chickenjoy buckets, featuring its famously crispy and juicy chicken pieces. “Jollibee is the best fried chicken in the area. Drums and thighs only, spicy or regular, served with gravy on the side,” writes a Redditor in Northern Virginia. “Jollibee is delicious,” adds another. The chicken is “tender and juicy,” is “not oversalted,” and is just delicious. “It’s fantastic. No joke. I’m very glad I don’t live near one. I would gain enough weight be able to eat at Heart Attack Grill for free,” writes a fan. There are various options to feed a family, which include a bucket of chicken, sides, drinks, and its famous pies.

Bojangles Family Chicken Meal

Bojangles Family Chicken Meal is a hit with large crowds. You can order a 20-piece and 10 biscuits meal, which comes with twenty pieces of Bojangles' world-famous chicken made with a special blend of seasonings and fried to perfection, along with ten made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, or the 20-piece jumbo tailgate, which comes with twenty pieces of Bojangles chicken, four picnic fixin's, ten made-from-scratch biscuits and a gallon of Legendary Iced Tea. "Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it's hot and fresh," writes one Redditor. The only con? There aren't enough restaurants. "Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast," adds another.

KFC Family Bucket Meal

KFC’s fried chicken bucket is legendary, seasoned with 11 herbs and spices. You can get an eight, 12, or 16-piece meal served in the chain’s famous red and white bucket, starting at around $20. “Choose between Variety Bucket (2 drums, 2 thighs, 2 breasts and 2 wings) or our all-dark meat Drum & Thigh Bucket (4 drums and 4 thighs),” says KFC. One diner calls the bucket experience at KFC “a blast.”

Popeyes Family Feast

Popeyes, serves Cajun-style fried chicken buckets, praised for spice and crunch. “Besides Korean fried chicken this is easily the best answer. No other fast food chain comes CLOSE to the product Popeyes makes,” a Redditor says. Some diners say it is “crispier and just tastes better” compared to KFC.

Krispy Krunchy

The Krispy Chicken Family Meal, $34.99, includes 12 pieces of hand-breaded Signature Chicken, 6 honey biscuits, and family-size potato wedges. There is also the Krispy Chicken + Tenders Family Meal, $45.9, which comes with 12 pieces of hand-breaded signature chicken, 6 pieces of hand-breaded chicken tenders, 6 honey biscuits, and family potato wedges. Fans hail it for its bold Cajun-seasoned, shatteringly crispy skin. “Krispy Krunchy blows everyone else away, and they’re found in gas stations,” says one Redditor.