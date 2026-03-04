These chains serve massive wing platters perfect for sharing.

You can order a plate of chicken wings at lots of chain restaurants. However, on some occasions, only a big bucket or huge platter of breaded and fried wings, seasoned or drenched in a delicious sauce, will do. If you have a big appetite and lots of mouths to feed, there are a number of national chains up for the challenge. Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best fried chicken wing platters.

Wingstop Party Wing Packs

Wingstop Party Wing Packs come in various sizes to feed a crowd, including 50 and 100 wing options. The 50 Piece Party Pack comes with 50 Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 4 flavors, 2 large fries, veggie sticks, and 4 dips. They are also available in 30 and 75-wing options. The only question is, what flavors should you choose? “2 words: Lemon. Pepper,” writes one Redditor. “Don’t forget Original Hot,” another says. “Wingstop, no contest. Reasonable selection of sauces for any pallet, decent sized wings with bone-in and boneless options. Their fries are like none of the competitors. Their ranch tastes fresh and isn’t repackaged store-bought Hidden Valley, unlike what BWW and other contenders on the list tastes like. Same goes for their bleu cheese. Another rare quality: consistently good wings,” a third argues.

Hooters Wing Party Packs

Hooters is one of the most famous wing joints in the world and offers lots of party pack options. The Wing Lovers comes with 50 Breaded, Naked, or Smoked Wings, 60 Boneless Wings, Ranch & Bleu Cheese, and a choice of 2 sides. Diners maintain that the chain offers “consistent quality,” and are super tasty.. “Hooters wings are damn good,” another agrees. “Their Daytona Wings are my favorite chain wing of all time, and extremely consistent quality for a chain,” another says.

Zaxby’s Wings Platter

There are lots of ways to serve Zaxby’s wings and famous fingers to a crowd. The Wings Platter comes with your choice of 60 boneless or 40 traditional wings to serve 12 to 14 people. You can also order Zampler Platters that come with a combination of Chicken Fingerz and wings of your choice. “Zaxby’s is unquestionably the best place with a drive thru for wings (boneless and traditional),” one Redditor declares.

Bonchon Wing Party Trays

Craving Asian wings? Get double-fried crispy trays at Bonchon. The newer chain offers 45 or 90-piece wing or strips trays, served with your choice of Spicy, Soy Garlic, or Korean BBQ sauce. The Soy Garlic Wings put the chain on the map. They are crispy, double-fried, sticky Korean wings that are finger-licking umami bombs with a shatteringly crisp skin and sweet-savory glaze.

Quaker Steak & Lube Wings

At Quaker Steak & Lube, you can get buckets of giant, saucy bone-in wings. “Only in the Midwest, a couple in Florida too. But pretty solid wings for a chain,” writes a person. “Quaker Steak is my go-to. Golden garlic for days,” adds another fan. “I still tell people about this place like it was a fairy tail since they left virginia like 10 years ago or so,” a third says. One location sells 24 boneless wings for $27.99 or 20 bone-in for $29.99.

Popeyes Wing Party Packs

There are lots of options for large Cajun wing bundles at Popeye’s. My location sells 100 wings, “​​crispy, fried chicken wings and sauce or dry rub,” for $99.98 or 50 for $55.99. There are also options for boneless wings. “I feel like Popeyes boneless wings actually have a texture like wings, not just a random cut of meat. The spicy sauces tend to be good, but not super spicy,” one suggests. “With their signature hot it blows all the competition away,” another says. “Kinda reminds me of the old BWW back in the day,” a third says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Buffalo Wings & Rings Platters

Buffalo Wild Wings is a wing-centric chain with endless sauces and dry rubs that keep customers coming back for more and offers platter options for parties with 50, 100, and 150 wing party platters. “I do BWW cause I like the sauce: wild, spicy garlic, and blazin (I get this one in the side so I can control it) are my go tos,” one says. The wings are “incredible,” and a “good size, cooked great with a nice crisp on the outside and tossed in sauce perfectly,” adds another diner.