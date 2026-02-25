Wing fans say these chains serve the crispiest fried wings.

We all know that chicken wings aren’t the healthiest appetizer on the menu. However, indulging in an order of fried chicken wings slathered in sauce and paired with your favorite dip isn’t going to kill you on occasion. If you are craving wings, several chain restaurants offer them on the menu, some better than others. Here are 11 chain restaurants with the best fried chicken wings.

Bonchon Korean Fried Wings

Bonchon Korean Fried Wings have a cult following, especially the Soy Garlic Wings, which are crispy, double-fried, sticky Korean wings that are finger-licking umami bombs. Fans say its sweet-savory glaze and shatteringly crisp skin make the meal out of this world.

Wingstop Wings

Wingstop’s bone-in wings, fried crisp and tossed in bold, craveable flavors, are always a crowd pleaser. “2 words: Lemon. Pepper,” writes one Redditor. “Don’t forget Original Hot,” another says. “Wingstop, no contest. Reasonable selection of sauces for any pallet, decent sized wings with bone-in and boneless options. Their fries are like none of the competitors. Their ranch tastes fresh and isn’t repackaged store-bought Hidden Valley, unlike what BWW and other contenders on the list tastes like. Same goes for their bleu cheese. Another rare quality: consistently good wings,” a third argues.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Zaxby’s Wings

Zaxby’s saucy, well-seasoned wings are another favorite. “Yep, Zaxby’s fingers tossed in tongue torch (ask for heavy sauce) are absolutely as good as it gets for drive through hot wings,” one diner maintains. “Zaxby’s is unquestionably the best place with a drive thru for wings (boneless and traditional),” another agrees.

Hooters Original Style Wings

Hooters’ saucy bone-in wings are legendary, and so are the boneless. “For consistent quality, probably Hooters,” a person maintains on Reddit in a feed devoted to finding the perfect wings. “Hooters wings are damn good,” another agrees. “Their Daytona Wings are my favorite chain wing of all time, and extremely consistent quality for a chain,” another says.

Popeyes Wings

Popeyes is the place to go for drive-thru wings, boneless and bone-in, that are restaurant-worthy. “I feel like Popeyes boneless wings actually have a texture like wings, not just a random cut of meat. The spicy sauces tend to be good, but not super spicy,” one suggests. “Popeyes hands down. With their signature hot it blows all the competition away,” another says. “Popeyes wings. Kinda reminds me of the old BWW back in the day. Bdubs is so hilariously bad these days,” a third says.

Chili’s Bone-In Wings

Chili’s is another great spot for wings. “It’s Just Wings, virtual kitchen of Chili’s, has nice sized wings,” one person reveals. “Chili’s boneless wings slap,” adds another.

Applebee’s Classic Wings

Applebee’s is a surprising source of delicious wings. “Absolutely not the correct answer I’m sure but I’ll eat Applebees boneless wings forever. Classic Buffalo sauce slaps. And unlimited wing season? Forget about it. Can’t imagine the actual wings are any good though,” a diner says.

Buffalo Wild Wings Traditional Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is a wing-centric chain with endless sauces and dry rubs that keep customers coming back for more. “I do BWW cause I like the sauce: wild, spicy garlic, and blazin (I get this one in the side so I can control it) are my go tos,” one says. “I did go to BW3 last week because I had a BOGO offer and I was completely and pleasantly surprised. The wings were incredible. Good size, cooked great with a nice crisp on the outside and tossed in sauce perfectly,” adds another diner.

Twin Peaks Wings

Twin Peaks, a breastaurant competing with Hooters, also serves up delicious wings. “Twin Peaks smoked and grilled wings are delicious. Especially the spicy garlic ones,” a diner says. “Twin Peaks. Really good wings, lots of sauce options, cute girls, and beer served at 29 (or below) degrees. Love the slushy beer,” agrees an additional diner.

Quaker Steak & Lube Wings

Quaker Steak & Lube serves giant, saucy bone-in wings. “Only in the Midwest, a couple in Florida too. But pretty solid wings for a chain,” writes a person. “Quaker Steak is my go-to. Golden garlic for days,” adds another fan. “I still tell people about this place like it was a fairy tail since they left virginia like 10 years ago or so,” a third says.

WingHouse Bar & Grill Wings

WingHouse Bar & Grill, a Florida-based restaurant that rivals Hooters with saucy, bone-in wings, has a cult following. “I reallllly like Winghouse. Smaller chain. Mostly in FL,” one person suggests.