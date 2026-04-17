5 Best Fried Fish Baskets for Under $15, Ranked

Enjoy delicious seafood without overspending at these restaurant chains.

Fried fish baskets are a delicious and popular menu item, especially as they can be quite reasonably priced. Once you factor in hearty sides and extras, diners are looking at a very hearty meal that won’t break the bank. So where are the best deals to be found? If you’re looking for real value for money, the following spots have you covered (and bear in mind prices change depending on region). Here are five of the best value fried fish baskets you can get, ranked from least expensive to most, but still under $15—so you’re set either way.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has some great deals, like the Weekday Lunch Special Beer-battered Fish & Shrimp Platter ($13.99). This meal is available from Mon-Fri until 3 p.m., and well worth the time and money. Each plate contains three pieces of beer-battered white fish and four large, crispy beer-battered shrimp served with tartar and cocktail sauce.

Ivar’s Seafood Bar

Ivar’s Seafood Bar has a beautiful Alaska True Cod plate for $13.29, which is made with three pieces of Ivar’s Original Recipe cod with French fries (or the option of four pieces for 14.99!). “Food was spectacular! Cod was crispy outside and hot, flakey and juicy inside. Great fries,” one fan said.

Pacific Catch

The Fish & Chips at Pacific Catch is $10 for 2 pieces Alaskan cod, broccoli, fruit, your choice of fries, and a side of housemade ranch. “The fish and chips are the best I’ve seen in the area. The cod is so thick and fresh and the fries are yummy too! Their coleslaw always seem to be made fresh and not some refrigerated premade coleslaw kit,” one diner said.

Captain D’s

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Good old Captain D’s has a 2 Piece Batter Dipped Fish Meal for $8.79. This meal includes two batter-dipped fish fillets served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies. Sides include french fries, coleslaw, fried okra, and more. Check your local restaurant’s online deals to save even more money.

Long John Silver’s

And the winner for lowest-priced fish basket is… Long John Silver’s! The 2pc Fish Basket at Long John Silver’s is $8.09, which is fantastic value for what you get: Two pieces of classic battered Alaska pollock, accompanied by your choice of one individual side and two hushpuppies. Sides include coleslaw, waffle fries, green beans, and more. Check the website for early bird specials and deals.