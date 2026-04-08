5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Panko-Crusted Fried Fish Fillets

These popular fast-food chains offer extra-crispy, panko-breaded fish fillets.

Panko-breaded food, whether it’s chicken or especially seafood, just tastes better. The breading is especially nice for fish because it has an extra-crispy texture, balancing perfectly with the flaky, tender white fish inside. The extra-large crumbs also tend to soak up less oil, giving it a nice crunch compared to regular breadcrumbs. If you’re craving beautifully-cooked seafood in this special breading, here are five chain restaurants serving the best panko-crusted fried fish.

White Castle

White Castle‘s Panko Fish Slider is made with quality wild Alaska pollock with a crispy panko breading, topped with melty American cheese. “They’re actually one of the best fast food fish sandwiches. It’s like a crispier Filet O Fish,” one fan said.

Whataburger

Whataburger‘s Whatacatch Fish Sandwich is another seasonal treat. “The Whatacatch Sandwich features a wild-caught Alaskan pollock fillet, coated in seasoned panko breadcrumbs and fried to perfection. It’s topped with fresh lettuce, two slices of juicy tomato and tangy tartar sauce, all tucked into a soft bun,” the chain says. Pair it with spicy sauce and American cheese for an even better sandwich.

Burger King

Burger King‘s Big Fish sandwich is on the menu year-round: This popular menu item is made with White Alaskan Pollock with crispy panko breading, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce and crunchy pickles on a toasted potato bun. Check your BK app for deals!

Church’s Texas Chicken

The Fish Sandwich at Church’s Texas Chicken is made with a panko-crusted filet of wild-caught Pacific Pollock fillet on a honey-butter brioche bun, topped with tartar sauce and pickles. “It’s seasonal/rotating/only on Fridays some places, but Church’s fish sandwich is legit,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy’s

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is a seasonal item that appears on the menu for the Lenten season. “We know we have a good thing going with our Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, which is why the sandwich build remains the same this year,” the chain says. “Savor our Wild Caught Alaska Pollock fillet coated in crispy panko breading topped with lettuce, a slice of American cheese, pickles and creamy dill tartar sauce, all served on our premium bun.”