5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Combo Meals, According to Diners

Get delicious sides and hearty portions at these fan-favorite seafood spots.

If you’re craving good fried fish, but only a combo meal with sides (and hopefully a drink) will do, several restaurants offer generous portions at great value. Whether you want a full platter or just a basic fried fish sandwich and french fries, these meals are delicious, hearty, and made with top-quality ingredients. Diners love these spots so much they return to them time and again for good food guaranteed to hit the spot: Here are five chains with the best fried fish combo meals, according to fans.

Culver’s

Culver’s diners love the North Atlantic Cod Dinner/Sandwich, which comes with a side and a drink. “My visit yesterday to Culver’s yesterday, 2 pc cod dinner, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, roll, cooked crispy… It was a gourmet meal, the quality was so delicious,” one diner said.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill’s cod Fish and Chips plate comes with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and french fries. “Had some of the best fish and chips ever here. Also would recommend the raspberry margarita if you want a cocktail / dessert,” one fan said.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has excellent combo meals for diners to try, all served with two regular sides and hushpuppies. “Eat My Catfish Restaurant had some hot, fresh, and tasty food. We tried fried catfish, blackened catfish, fried and blackened shrimp, chicken strips, tomato relish, cajun rice, and hush puppies. All the food was delicious,” one fan shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

California Fish Grill

California Fish Grill diners can opt for two sides with meals such as the Southern Fried Fish plate and the Fish Tacos. “I had the battered fish tacos and they were delicious. The best fish tacos and generous portions too,” one diner said.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Diners at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen can enjoy one side and a drink with the delicious Fish and Chips plate. “Absolutely loved my dish,” one diner said. “I tried something new and got the fish and chips on the lunch menu (I always get chicken strips or a burger). It was so good and fresh! Although it was fried, the batter was light and flavorful!”