5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Seafood Family Meals, According to Diners

These top-rated restaurant chains offer crowd-pleasing, convenient seafood platters.

Seafood dinner combos are a great way for the whole family or group of friends to enjoy a variety of fried seafood and sides, perfect for parties or just an easy dinner night. The benefits of grabbing a family pack, whether it’s dine-in or to-go, is everyone gets to have their preference, whether it’s fish, shrimp, clams, and more. Paired with good sides and drinks, these combos are convenient and delicious. Here are five chains with the best fried seafood family meals, according to fans.

Red Lobster

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Red Lobster has several family meals on the menu, including the Ultimate Family Feast and the Admiral’s Family Feast. “I ordered the ultimate feast and I was so impressed! I never thought I’d say Red Lobster made one of the best steaks I’ve tried, but I thoroughly enjoyed my steak,” one diner said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has great platters and seafood boils for guests to mix and match, perfect for digging in as a group. “I got the pirates platter, he got the east coast platter and they were very yummy, large portions. I also ordered their strawberry lemonade which was bomb, by far the best I’ve had and it came in a cool light up cup,” one fan shared.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has several great options for groups to share, like the Starter Sampler and the fried Fisherman’s Platter. “You’ve got to try the seafood platter! Fresh fish with a variety of flavor profiles. The ambiance was perfect for my parents and girlfriend,” one diner said.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has great family and group meals for diners to enjoy. “We only come here about once a year, usually around Father’s Day or my dad’s birthday since they’re close together, and honestly it’s become one of those nostalgic meals we all look forward to because he loves it,” one guest shared.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has several family meals on the menu, including the Family Sampler and the Seafood Feast. “Ordered family meal – It fed 4 easily . Everyone enjoyed the fish and chicken. The coleslaw was quite tasty,” one fan said.