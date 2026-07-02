5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish and Hush Puppies, According to Diners

From scratch-made sides to crispy seafood, diners share the top spots for this classic combo.

Fried fish and hush puppies are the ultimate Southern fish fry combo, the perfect pairing for a delicious seafood feast. Many restaurants offer fish and hush puppies together, but not all get both elements right every time. If you’re craving the best seasoned, breaded, and fried fish and deliciously savory hush puppies made from scratch, the following restaurants get it right every time: Here are five chains with the best fried fish and hush puppies according to diners.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish diners love the fried catfish and hush puppies served up hot and fresh every day. “We tried fried catfish, blackened catfish, fried and blackened shrimp, chicken strips, tomato relish, cajun rice, and hush puppies. All the food was delicious,” one diner said.

Don’s Seafood

The hush puppies at Don’s Seafood are made in-house from scratch and go perfectly with the fried catfish. “I ordered the catfish and shrimp platter (small), and the hush puppies,” one fan said. “Hush puppies were fantastic, tartar sauce was the best I’ve had in a very long time. Catfish was crispy and delicious, shrimp were perfect as well.”

Juicy Seafood

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Diners at Juicy Seafood can enjoy delicious hush puppies with the Fried Catfish Basket. “I had the fried catfish and white fish combo basket. My husband had the fried shrimp basket. The catfish was delicious! It was fried perfectly and not too greasy,” one diner shared.

High Tide Harry’s

High Tide Harry’s has delicious fried fish and house-made hush puppies served with cinnamon butter. “The lobster, crab legs, fried fish are my favorite. And gotta love the hush puppies and okra!” one fan said. “They have the greatest hush puppies I’ve ever had,” another agreed. “Literally everyone’s dishes that were coming out of the kitchen looked and smelled amazing.”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster diners can enjoy hush puppies with lunch specials like the fried flounder. “The food was so good, the hush puppies were outstanding, the biscuits very fluffy and the fish was exquisite!” one diner said.