5 Best Orders at Jack in the Box, According to Chefs

Chefs share the top Jack in the Box menu items worth ordering.

Jack in the Box has been around for 75 years and has remained one of the most popular fast food joints thanks to its expansive menu, all-day breakfast options and kitschy ad campaign. With many locations open 24 hours, it’s also an easy late-night drive-thru choice. “Jack in the Box has always stood out by offering one of the most diverse menus in fast food, serving everything from burgers and tacos to unique breakfast items,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Customers love the chain’s willingness to embrace bold flavors, creative menu innovations, and late-night cravings without taking itself too seriously.” There’s something on the menu for everyone, but a few items stand out. Here are the top five must-haves at Jack in the Box, per Chef Dennis.

Smashed Jack Slider Pack

The Smashed Jack Slider Pack is ideal for feeding a car full of food. Eight sliders are $24.00; a 3-pack costs around $9.49; and a single slider is priced at $3.29, depending on your location. “The Smashed Jack Slider Pack delivers juicy beef patties with crispy edges and classic burger toppings in a fun, shareable format,” says Chef Dennis. “Guests love that the smaller size makes them perfect for snacking, sharing, or sampling alongside other menu favorites.”

Classic Tiny Tacos

Tacos are one of the chain’s signature items, and the box of Classic Tiny Tacos is a go-to for Chef Dennis. 13 come in an order and cost around $4.29. “Tiny Tacos have become one of Jack in the Box’s most recognizable menu items thanks to their crispy shell and highly snackable size,” says Chef Dennis. “Their crunchy texture and crave-worthy seasoning make them an easy choice for anyone looking for something different from traditional tacos.”

Stuffed Jalapeños

When you’re craving a little heat, the Stuffed Jalapeños offer the perfect mix of spicy peppers, melty cheese, and crunchy breading. “Jack in the Box Stuffed Jalapeños combine spicy peppers with a creamy cheese filling and a crispy fried coating,” Chef Dennis explains. “The contrast of heat, crunch, and rich cheese makes them a popular appetizer or side item.”

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

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Loaded with classic breakfast staples, the Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich is built for a hearty start to the day. According to Chef Dennis, “The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich packs eggs, bacon, ham and cheese into one satisfying handheld meal.” He says, “Fans appreciate the generous portions and combination of breakfast favorites that keep them full for hours.”

Mini Churros

When you want something sweet and warm, Mini Churros hit the spot. “Mini Churros are a simple but satisfying dessert featuring a crisp exterior coated in cinnamon sugar and a soft, tender center,” says Chef Dennis. “Their bite-sized format makes them easy to share, though many guests end up keeping them all for themselves.”