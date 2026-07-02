These restaurant chains serve steak and baked potato dinners diners say are worth every bite.

If you are a traditionalist meat-and-potatoes kind of person, you understand that sometimes, the simplest order can be the most delicious. This is why steak and baked potatoes are one of the most popular steakhouse orders, whether you are dining at a more casual restaurant or a fine dining establishment. Where can you get the best duo? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best steak and baked potatoes, according to diners.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Outlaw Ribeye is a “big 20 oz. steak doesn’t follow the rules,” states LongHorn, a “premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye” coated with a smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled “to bring out the flavor in every bite.” It is so indulgent and rich that a simple baked potato, rubbed in “kosher salt and margarine,” one diner reveals, is the perfect side. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at longhorn is very good!” another says. “Tried the baked potato at Longhorn Steakhouse. They gave me the bacon sour cream, and cheese on the side. You can see no lack of salt,” a Facebooker said.

Texas Roadhouse

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The Ft. Worth Ribeye is one of the most popular steaks at Texas Roadhouse. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointing,” one said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another. The salt-crusted spud is amazing as well. “Their baked potatoes are fantastic,” a Yelper in Orlando says. Another diner calls it “phenomenal!”

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s 26-ounce USDA Prime Cowboy Ribeye is a bone-in cut that is “well-marbled, thick & juicy.” Diners love pairing it with the restaurant’s baked potato, a large russet potato rubbed with oil/butter and salt, then baked at 400°F-425°F for about 60 minutes until the skin is crisp and the inside is fluffy, served with butter, sour cream, and chives.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse diners swear by Victoria’s Filet Mignon. “The filet is also pretty lean and the most tender(my favorite),” a Redditor says. The Outback Steakhouse Loaded Baked Potato is also such a favorite, it comes in soup form as well. The large Idaho russet potato has a signature salty, crispy skin and is topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onions.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse’s bone-in ribeye is a bougie option, a massive steak that diners are obsessed with. The “one-pounder” giant Idaho Russet Burbank potatoes are a popular pairing, with crispy, salted skin and a fluffy interior, served hot and often topped with butter, sour cream, bacon, and chives.