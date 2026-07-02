5 Seafood Chains With the Best Seafood Alfredo, According to Diners

From Red Lobster to Landry's, customer reviews highlight the top restaurant pasta dishes.

Seafood alfredo is a deliciously rich pasta meal that always feels like an indulgence, especially when everything from the sauce to the sides are put together with love and care. Whether made with crab, shrimp, fish, or a combination of seafood, these dishes are absolutely packed with flavor and feel like a treat every time. If you’re craving excellent alfredo made with the freshest seafood, the following spots are not to be missed: Here are five seafood chains with the best seafood alfredo, according to fans.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Seafood Alfredo at McCormick & Schmick’s is a flavorful, rich pasta on the lunch menu, made with bay scallops, shrimp, black pepper fettuccine, and Parmigiano Reggiano. “I thought the food was wonderful and went back for seconds on the bruschetta, pasta, and shrimp,” one fan shared.

Red Lobster

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Red Lobster has both Shrimp Linguini Alfredo and Crab & Shrimp Linguini Alfredo on the menu. “The shrimp linguini Alfredo is my favorite one on the list. The shrimp is soft and the creaminess of the Alfredo sauce was on point. The spaghetti was al dente, not too soft or too hard,” one diner said.

Landry’s Seafood House

The Penne Alfredo at Landry’s Seafood House is made with blackened shrimp, tomatoes, and peas. “Great atmosphere,” one fan said. “Wonderful variety of food for everyone. The Penne Alfredo is my favorite and never disappoints.”

Mo’s Seafood

Diners at Mo’s Seafood can indulge in delicious options including the Cajun Salmon Fettuccine Alfredo, the Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo, and the Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo. “I ordered seafood Alfredo with grilled salmon on top. The food is soo tasty. I can’t wait to go back,” one fan shared.

Joe’s Crab Shack

The Crab & Shrimp Pasta at Joe’s Crab Shack contains jumbo lump crab, mushrooms, spinach, Parmesan cream sauce, white wine, tomatoes, and cavatappi pasta. “I had the crab and shrimp pasta. It was creamy and delicious,” one diner said.