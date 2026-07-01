These restaurant chains still deliver generous portions, quality meals, and solid value, diners say.

One of the biggest complaints diners have about eating out in 2026? Restaurant prices have gone up, while portion sizes have decreased. This especially applies to chain restaurants and is the biggest gripe in reviews on Reddit, Yelp, and TripAdvisor. However, some restaurants still offer a bit of bang for the buck, according to those who eat there. Here are 6 restaurant chains customers say are still worth the money.

Texas Roadhouse: Large Portions, Great Steak

Texas Roadhouse continues to thrive in an unstable economy, primarily due to its unbeatable legendary value steak. The steaks are tasty, the portions are huge, and the service is fantastic. “Our local Roadhouse is extremely well managed. It’s shows from the service to the food,” one person said. Another said it is “pretty good for the price,” adding they “really recommend going there.”

Culver’s: Most Burger for the Buck

If you want a lot of burger bang for the buck and live near a Culver’s, there are rarely complaints about the value. “Culver’s is probably the best all around fast food there is. High quality ingredients, consistent, always hot and the restaurants are always clean. Lots of good stuff there in addition to the burgers. Both fish sandwiches are very solid,” one person says. Another Redditor adds, “the double deluxe is delish.”

Golden Corral” All-You-Can-Eat Experience

For unlimited food, Golden Corral is an all-you-can-eat buffet experience for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Diners love the variety the buffet offers. “Golden Corral – all you can eat,” one Redditor wrote about the best restaurant value. A TripAdvisor diner adds that it serves “great food” that is “delicious” at the right price.

Olive Garden: Unlimited Salad, Soup, and Breadsticks

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Diners rarely walk out of Olive Garden hungry, largely because of the unlimited salad, soup, and breadsticks, with many already full before their entree arrives. You should “go for a sit down meal so that you can get the soup and salad. Then box up the entirety of your entree,” one said. It is “so good for multiple meals, go there load up on the free breadsticks and the unlimited soup or salad that comes with the purchase of a meal and then take the meal home,” another added.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Great Steak on a Budget

Longhorn Steakhouse is one of the most cost-effective restaurants for a good steak dinner. I frequent the Longhorn down the street from my house, and always joke that while it isn’t the best steak I’ve ever had, I’ve definitely paid twice as much for a steak that isn’t nearly as good. The 6-ounce filet, which comes with two sides for under $25, is one of the best deals on the bougie cut of meat. However, you can’t go wrong with any of the steaks. “I got the 20 oz outlaw ribeye at Longhorn and was shocked at the quality and how well it was prepared,” one Redditor wrote. “Huge baked potato and great Caesar salad all for $32. Big fan!” It is also super consistent in terms of quality. “My local longhorn nails it every time,” another says.

The Capital Grille: Worth the Splurge

The Capital Grille isn’t cheap. In fact, it is one of the more expensive and luxurious chains in the country. However, I have never walked out of a restaurant feeling ripped off. The chain prides itself on sourcing the finest steaks in the country and making them even better with delicious rubs, sauces, and cooking techniques. “Best steak I’ve ever had,” writes one Redditor. And from now until August 30, you can experience a new wine-tasting dinner, The Generous Pour, a great value for wine drinkers. The multi-course, curated wine dinner pairs each featured wine with a chef-crafted menu that includes an amuse bouche, salad or soup, and a steak or salmon entrée with sides, for $125 per person. Six Napa wines, highlighting the Duckhorn Portfolio, are $38 per guest with the purchase of a dinner entrée. It is a decadent experience for anyone, especially those who understand the art of pairing the perfect wine with food.