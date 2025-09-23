7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Sandwich

A really well-made fried fish sandwich is one of the most delicious menu items you can choose, and Americans are rightfully obsessed with the really good ones. We’re talking the freshest of white fish, battered and fried with perfect seasonings, tucked into a soft, pillowy bun and served with outstanding sauces like tartar, marinara, whatever you fancy. Here are seven restaurant chains where the fried fish sandwich is arguably the best thing on the menu.

Culvers

Culver’s fan-favorite North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is made with wild-caught North Atlantic cod. “Our fish is hand cut, hand battered and cooked to order. Topped with a Culver’s family recipe tartar sauce featuring olives, capers and sweet relish, crisp lettuce and Wisconsin Cheddar. Served on a lightly buttered, toasted hoagie roll,” the chain says. “Both of their fish sandwiches are tremendously good. As is most of the rest of their food,” one Redditor declared. ”

Captain D’s Giant Fish Sandwich

Captain D’s Giant Fish Sandwich is aptly named, with two big white fish filets inside every bun. “The spicy fish smacks from the Captain too. It’s always hot and fresh,” one fan said about the fan-favorite menu item.

Long John Silver’s Fish Sandwich

Long John Silver’s Fish Sandwich is made with Alaskan Pollock and customers are obsessed. “I’ll occasionally drive 30 minutes to the closest one. I have to get on the highway 😭😭😂. Luckily they make it worth because everything is always made to order so it’s super fresh and delicious,” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is a highly-rated seasonal offering customers would love to have available year round. “Our Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet offers a similar flavor experience to cod with a white flaky meat and comes from the world’s largest certified sustainable fishery,” the company says. “The Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet’s buttery flakiness is complimented by savory notes of garlic and onion inspiring our fans’ love of the fish sandwich’s texture, flavor and crispiness.”

Popeyes Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich

Popeyes Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich is made from wild-caught Alaskan Flounder topped with crunchy pickles and creamy, tangy tartar. “This fella is actually crispy,” one customer said. “Sort of like the batter on beer battered fish like with fish and chips but flavor is different. It’s not elite beer batter but for fast food it’s better than you’d expect. Fish tasted like good white fish, tender but not mushy, batter had enough seasoning.”

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

McDonald’s iconic Filet-O-Fish will never go out of style. Sandwiches will come and sandwiches will go, but the Filet is forever. “It’s the one thing I order every time I go and I’m quite surprised it doesn’t seem more popular,” one Redditor confessed. “This was my go-to as a kid. Now my go-to comfort order. That’s probably why it seems smaller. Like when you visit your childhood school, so small,” another said about why the sandwich seems to have shrunk.

Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich

Arby’s has a seasonal Crispy Fish Sandwich and King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich customers go wild for. “The best of fast food fish sandwiches,” one Redditor said. “I’ve already had 2 kings Hawaiian fish sandwiches this week there. They’re SO GOOD,” another commented.