6 Best Fast-Food Fish Sandwiches—Ranked

Fish sandwiches are one of the more controversial fast food items. After all, fast food doesn’t have the best reputation in terms of serving up super fresh food, and let’s be honest: fish isn’t something you want to eat if it’s not a fresh catch. Regardless, some delicious fish options are rotating in and out of your favorite fast food chain, perfect for observing Lent or fulfilling a fried fish sandwich craving. Here are the six best fast-food fish sandwiches, ranked.

Burger King’s Fish’N Crisp and Big Fish

Burger King’s Fish ‘N Crisp and Big Fish sandwiches are customer favorites, both made with fresh fish. The “succulent” Fish’N Crisp sandwich features a fish fillet topped with a slice of American cheese, and tangy tartar sauce between a toasted sesame bun and is a solid Lent-friendly fish sandwich option. The chain recently bought back the popular Big Fish sandwich, also made with wild “white Alaskan Pollock with crispy panko breading, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce and crunchy pickles on a toasted potato bun,” BK says. “Wild Alaska Pollock is one of the most consumed fish in the U.S. Mild in flavor, and firm but tender texture of this snowy whitefish has won many fans. It’s naturally fresh-tasting, direct from the pristine icy waters of Alaska — only fish caught there can be labeled as Wild Alaska Pollock,” Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers, the supplier, says.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is a classic fish sandwich from the Big Arch’s old-school menu that sparks serious nostalgia with customers. It starts with a wild-caught crispy fish filet (Alaskan Pollock) sourced from sustainably managed fisheries, topped with melted American cheese and a creamy tarter sauce, served on a soft, steamed bun. Our reviewer notes that “for better or worse, there’s no mistaking this sandwich for anybody else’s; every component has a distinctive signature to it,” they write. “The sponginess of the bread, is lovely and doughy when fresh. The tartar sauce is the absolute best on the market. It’s thick, sour, acidic, and assertive–bold and pronounced against the meek and sugar-skewing versions everyone else seems to lean toward. The very light, un-greasy square of crunchy, golden-fried fish stick-tasting Alaskan pollock. While many competing fillets are made of pollock as well, this has its own flavor from the oil they use to fry it, with traces of that comforting McDonald’s fries fragrance embedded into the patty. Sure, once it cools, it has a compressed, processed, and grayish look to it that dulls next to walleye, cod, and flounder, but small as it is, it’ll be gone before you reach that point.”

We Tried 13 Fast-Food Fish Sandwiches & This Is the Best

Wendy’s Crispy Panko

Our review calls Wendy’s Crispy Panko a “game changer.” They note that “there’s so much to love” about the sandwich, including “excellent dill-speckled tartar sauce that tasted like fresh herbs, fat half-sour pickle chips, enough melted cheese, and a toasted-on-the-outside but steamy-on-the-inside sweet premium bun that held its photo-ready form,” they write.

Arby’s Crispy Fish or Spicy Fish Sandwich

Arby’s crispy fish sandwich is basically as OG as they come – a crispy fish fillet served on a toasted sesame bun with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce. But according to diners, it’s simply delicious. While they aren’t always on the menu, when you see them, order them immediately. Our reviewer tried the spicy version, maintaining it is “loaded with ingredients” and flavor. “It greets you on first bite with a sense of warm, sweet heat, thanks to a spicy dust they call ‘fiery seasoning’ and diced roasted jalapenos held in place by a generous swipe of tartar sauce. There’s shredded iceberg lettuce and tomato to cut the mild heat, although their benefit is perhaps only a token since the juices can cause sogginess,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeye’s Founder Fish Sandwich

Popeye’s might specialize in fried chicken, but the Louisiana-based chain doesn’t cheat on fish. They use real fish for their Flounder Fish Sandwich, “responsibly sourced, wild caught fish,” the chain told TODAY. “Our sourcing follows NOAA standards and goes through regulations to ensure we maintain the species. The population levels of our fish are above normal, and we don’t anticipate running into any inventory issues.” Our reviewer maintains “the size and obviously fresh and real flounder cuts are big pluses,” but it’s their ‘hand-battered then hand-breaded’ technique that “makes this sandwich another winner.”

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich

According to food critics, Culver’s is famous for ButterBurgers, but their Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is the freshest catch in fast food land. The fish, caught in the North Atlantic, is hand-cut, battered, and cooked to order, then topped with a Culver’s family recipe tartar, crisp lettuce, and Wisconsin Cheddar and served on a lightly buttered, toasted hoagie roll. Our reviewer calls it “ingenious.”